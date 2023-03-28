John Mayer's acoustic tour coming to North Texas this fall

Guitarist and singer John Mayer will be making a stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas later this year.

The musician released new dates for his 'SOLO' acoustic tour on Monday, including three stops in Texas.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 24: Singer & songwriter John Mayer performs at Bridgestone Arena on March 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Mayer and his special guest JP SAXE will stop at the AAC on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The pair will also make stops in Houston on Monday, Oct. 30 and Austin on Nov. 1.

Tickets are available for presale starting Wednesday, at 9 a.m.

You can sign up to get access to the presale on his website.

Tickets go up for sale for the general public on Friday, March 31.

