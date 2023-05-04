50 Cent coming to Dallas for 'Final Lap' tour
DALLAS - Rapper 50 Cent is hitting the road later this year and making a stop in Dallas.
The ‘Final Lap’ tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of his debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
50 will be in Dallas on August 25 at Dos Equis Pavilion.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: 50 Cent attends 50 Cent Hosts Sapphire at Sapphire New York on April 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will be special guests on the tour, which will go across North American from July 21 to Sept. 17. The European leg of the tour starts Sept. 28.
If you want to get tickets, you can register for presale tickets until Sunday, May 7.
50 Cent Final Lap Tour Dates
07-21 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
07-23 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
07-25 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
07-27 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
07-28 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
07-29 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
07-31 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage
08-02 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
08-03 Mansfield, MA v Xfinity Center
08-05 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
08-06 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
08-08 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
08-09 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
08-11 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
08-12 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08-13 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08-15 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08-16 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
08-17 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
08-19 Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
08-20 West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
08-22 Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
08-24 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
08-25 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
08-27 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
08-29 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08-30 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
08-31 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09-02 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
09-06 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
09-06 Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09-07 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
09-08 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
09-10 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome
09-11 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place
09-13 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre
09-15 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
09-16 Chicago, IL - United Center
09-17 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
09-28 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
09-29 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
09-30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
10-04 Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
10-05 Trondheim, Norway - Spektrum
10-07 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
10-09 Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga
10-11 Lodz Poland - Atlas Arena
10-14 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
10-15 Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf-Weber-Arena
10-20 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
10-21 Nice, France - Palais Nikaia
10-22 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
10-24 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
10-25 Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
10-26 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
10-28 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
10-31 Strasbourg, France - Zenith
11-02 Nantes, France - Zenith
11-03 Paris, France - La Defense Arena
11-06 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
11-09 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
11-10 Manchester, England - AO Arena
11-11 London, England - The O2
11-12 Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena