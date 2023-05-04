50 Cent coming to Dallas for 'Final Lap' tour

Rapper 50 Cent is hitting the road later this year and making a stop in Dallas.

The ‘Final Lap’ tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of his debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

50 will be in Dallas on August 25 at Dos Equis Pavilion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: 50 Cent attends 50 Cent Hosts Sapphire at Sapphire New York on April 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will be special guests on the tour, which will go across North American from July 21 to Sept. 17. The European leg of the tour starts Sept. 28.

If you want to get tickets, you can register for presale tickets until Sunday, May 7.

UPCOMING SHOWS IN NORTH TEXAS:

50 Cent Final Lap Tour Dates

07-21 Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

07-23 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

07-25 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

07-27 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

07-28 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

07-29 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

07-31 Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage

08-02 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

08-03 Mansfield, MA v Xfinity Center

08-05 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

08-06 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

08-08 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

08-09 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

08-11 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

08-12 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08-13 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08-15 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08-16 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

08-17 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

08-19 Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

08-20 West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

08-22 Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08-24 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

08-25 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

08-27 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

08-29 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08-30 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

08-31 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09-02 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09-06 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

09-06 Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09-07 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

09-08 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

09-10 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome

09-11 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

09-13 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

09-15 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

09-16 Chicago, IL - United Center

09-17 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

09-28 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

09-29 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

09-30 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

10-04 Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

10-05 Trondheim, Norway - Spektrum

10-07 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

10-09 Riga, Latvia - Arena Riga

10-11 Lodz Poland - Atlas Arena

10-14 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

10-15 Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf-Weber-Arena

10-20 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

10-21 Nice, France - Palais Nikaia

10-22 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

10-24 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

10-25 Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

10-26 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

10-28 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

10-31 Strasbourg, France - Zenith

11-02 Nantes, France - Zenith

11-03 Paris, France - La Defense Arena

11-06 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

11-09 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

11-10 Manchester, England - AO Arena

11-11 London, England - The O2

11-12 Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena