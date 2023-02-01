Beyoncé announces world tour, making stop at AT&T Stadium

Beyoncé announces world tour, making stop at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas - The long-rumored world tour for Beyoncé is finally confirmed and coming to North Texas.
The BeyHive went crazy Wednesday morning when the Houston-born singer posted about the tour on her Instagram.
The Renaissance World Tour is making several stops in Europe and North America.
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
She will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on September 21.
Beyoncé will make a second Texas stop in Houston at NRG Stadium on September 23.
At this point, there is no word on when tickets will go on sale.
On her website it only says "Soon."
Members of the BeyHive, Citi Card holders, and Live Nation Verified Fans can register now to try to get tickets. Registration does not guarantee ticket, but according to Live Nation, the registration will help filter our buyers trying to resell tickets.
Once you're registered, you will receive an email the day before tickets go on sale to let you know if you were selected for the presale or placed on a waitlist. If you selected, you then get a unique access code for the sale.
The singer released her ‘Renaissance’ album in July.
Renaissance World Tour 2023 North America Dates
July 7 – Toronto, CA - Rogers Centre
July 8 – Toronto, CA - Rogers Centre
July 12 – Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 – Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
July 17 – Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium
July 20 – Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
July 26 – Detroit, MI - Ford Field
July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium
July 30 – East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium
August 1 – Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field
August 5 – Washington, DC - Fedex Field
August 9 – Charlotte, NC - Bank Of America Stadium
August 11 – Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 16 – Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
August 18 – Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
August 21 – St. Louis, MI - Dome at America’s Center
August 24 – Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
August 26 – Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
August 30 – San Francisco, CA - Levi’s Stadium
September 2 – Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
September 3 – Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
September 11 – Vancouver, CA - BC Place
September 13 – Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
September 18 – Kansas City, KS - Arrowhead Stadium
September 21 – Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
September 23 – Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
September 27 – New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome