Beyoncé announces world tour, making stop at AT&T Stadium

The long-rumored world tour for Beyoncé is finally confirmed and coming to North Texas.

The BeyHive went crazy Wednesday morning when the Houston-born singer posted about the tour on her Instagram.

The Renaissance World Tour is making several stops in Europe and North America.

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) Expand

She will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on September 21.

Beyoncé will make a second Texas stop in Houston at NRG Stadium on September 23.

At this point, there is no word on when tickets will go on sale.

On her website it only says "Soon."

Members of the BeyHive, Citi Card holders, and Live Nation Verified Fans can register now to try to get tickets. Registration does not guarantee ticket, but according to Live Nation, the registration will help filter our buyers trying to resell tickets.

Once you're registered, you will receive an email the day before tickets go on sale to let you know if you were selected for the presale or placed on a waitlist. If you selected, you then get a unique access code for the sale.

The singer released her ‘Renaissance’ album in July.

Renaissance World Tour 2023 North America Dates

July 7 – Toronto, CA - Rogers Centre

July 8 – Toronto, CA - Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY - Cardinal Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

July 26 – Detroit, MI - Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium

July 30 – East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium

August 1 – Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Field

August 5 – Washington, DC - Fedex Field

August 9 – Charlotte, NC - Bank Of America Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 – Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 – St. Louis, MI - Dome at America’s Center

August 24 – Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

August 30 – San Francisco, CA - Levi’s Stadium

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

September 3 – Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

September 11 – Vancouver, CA - BC Place

September 13 – Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

September 18 – Kansas City, KS - Arrowhead Stadium

September 21 – Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

September 23 – Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

September 27 – New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome

