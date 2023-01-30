Luke Bryan's tour making stops in Dallas and Fort Worth

Country star Luke Bryan will perform in both Dallas and Fort Worth on his upcoming tour.

On Monday, Bryan released the tour dates for his 'Country On Tour' shows.

The ‘Country Girl’ singer will play the DFW shows on back-to-back nights in September.

The Dallas stop will be Thursday, Sept. 28 at Dos Equis Pavilion.

The Fort Worth show will be Friday, Sept. 29 at Dickies Arena.

Fans who pay for presale access can get their tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, Feb. 3.