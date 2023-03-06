Kid Rock coming to Fort Worth for No Snowflakes Summer Concert

Kid Rock is coming to Fort Worth as a part of his No Snowflakes Summer Tour.

The Detroit musician is coming to Dickies Arena as a part of the four-city limited tour on June 24.

Chicago coming to Fort Worth later this year

Kid Rock will be joined by singer Marcus King.

He will also be performing at the Moody Center in Austin on June 23.

Depeche Mode adds Dallas to new leg of tour

Tickets for the show go on presale Tuesday, before going on sale to the public Friday.

No Snowflakes Summer Concert