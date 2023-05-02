Jonas Brothers to hold show at Globe Life Field this summer

article

After thrilling fans at a small venue in Fort Worth last month, the Jonas Brothers are coming back to DFW to perform for a much larger audience.

Globe Life Field announced the JoBros will be playing at the stadium on August 30.

The advertisement for the show says, "One Night. Five Albums."

The Jonas Brothers are planning to release their new album called 'The Album', on May 12.

The album will be their fifth with Hollywood Records.

If you want tickets, registration is open through Saturday, May 6.

The registration does not guarantee tickets, but there will be a lottery process to pick the lucky fans who will have an opportunity to buy the tickets.

UPCOMING SHOWS IN NORTH TEXAS:

The band performed at Tannahill's Tavern in Fort Worth on April 26 as one of three ‘secret shows’ held by the band across the county.