Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour coming to Dickies Arena

Country superstar Jason Aldean will be making a stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth later this year for his Highway Desperado Tour.

Monday morning it was announced that Aldean will come to Dickies on Saturday, October 14.

PASADENA, CA - JULY 25: Jason Aldean performs during Kenny Chesney's The Big Revival Tour & Jason Aldean's Burn It Down 2015 at Rose Bowl on July 25, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Expand

The concert will feature special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT STORIES HERE

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m.

Jason Aldean Highway Desperado Tour Dates