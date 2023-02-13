Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour coming to Dickies Arena
FORT WORTH, Texas - Country superstar Jason Aldean will be making a stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth later this year for his Highway Desperado Tour.
Monday morning it was announced that Aldean will come to Dickies on Saturday, October 14.
PASADENA, CA - JULY 25: Jason Aldean performs during Kenny Chesney's The Big Revival Tour & Jason Aldean's Burn It Down 2015 at Rose Bowl on July 25, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
The concert will feature special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m.
Jason Aldean Highway Desperado Tour Dates
- July 14, Bethel, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 15, Hartford, Connecticut @ Xfinity Theatre
- July 16, Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 20, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
- July 21, Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
- July 27, Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 28, Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium
- July 29, Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center
- Aug. 4, Charleston, South Carolina @ Credit One Stadium
- Aug. 5, Atlanta, Georgia @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Aug. 6, Tuscaloosa, Alabama @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
- Aug. 10, Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion
- Aug. 11, Raleigh, North Carolina @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Aug. 18, Sioux Falls, South Dakota @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
- Aug. 19, Welch, Minnesota @ Treasure Island Amphitheater
- Aug. 24, Estero, Florida @ Hertz Arena
- Aug. 25, Jacksonville, Florida @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Aug. 26, Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater
- Sept. 7, Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
- Sept. 8, Clarkston, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sept. 9, Tinley Park, Illinois @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sept. 14, Rogers, Arkansas @ Walmart AMP
- Sept. 15, St. Louis, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sept. 16, Noblesville, Indiana @ Ruoff Music Center
- Sept. 21, Wheatland, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre
- Sept. 22, Portland, Oregon @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Sept. 23, Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre
- Sept. 28, Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sept. 29, Irvine, California @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Sept. 30, San Bernardino, California @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
- Oct. 5, Phoenix, Arizona @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Oct. 6, Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Isleta Amphitheater
- Oct. 7, Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena
- Oct. 12, Kansas City, Missouri @ T-Mobile Center
- Oct. 13, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Paycom Center
- Oct. 14, Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
- Oct. 19, Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
- Oct . 20, Louisville, Kentucky @ KFC Yum! Center
- Oct. 21, Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
- Oct. 27, West Palm Beach, Florida @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Oct. 28, Tampa, Florida @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre