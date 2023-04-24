Drake, 21 Savage shows in Dallas rescheduled

Drake fans, double-check your schedule because the rapper's shows at the American Airlines Center just got rescheduled for later in the year.

The 'It's All A Blur Tour' is moving its Dallas dates from Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 to Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15.

The good news is the change doesn't mess with your tickets. AAC says all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The changes come as Drake and 21 Savage added a dozen new dates, including a few in Texas.

Austin's Moody Center will host both rappers on September 11.

Houston's previously scheduled shows were moved to Sept. 17 and 18.

UPCOMING SHOWS IN NORTH TEXAS:

It’s All a Blur 2023 Tour