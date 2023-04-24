Drake, 21 Savage shows in Dallas rescheduled
DALLAS - Drake fans, double-check your schedule because the rapper's shows at the American Airlines Center just got rescheduled for later in the year.
The 'It's All A Blur Tour' is moving its Dallas dates from Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 to Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15.
The good news is the change doesn't mess with your tickets. AAC says all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
The changes come as Drake and 21 Savage added a dozen new dates, including a few in Texas.
Austin's Moody Center will host both rappers on September 11.
Houston's previously scheduled shows were moved to Sept. 17 and 18.
It’s All a Blur 2023 Tour
- June 29 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
- July 1 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- July 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
- July 6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
- July 8 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- July 9 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- July 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- July 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- July 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- July 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- July 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- July 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- July 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- July 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
- July 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- July 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- July 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- July 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- July 29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- August 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- August 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
- August 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
- August 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
- August 15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
- August 16 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
- August 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- August 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
- August 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
- August 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
- August 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- August 26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- August 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- August 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
- Sept. 8 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- Sept. 11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
- Sept. 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- Sept. 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- Sept. 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- Sept. 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
- Sept. 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
- Sept. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
- Sept. 28 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
- Sept. 29 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
- Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena