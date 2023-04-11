Lil Baby, The Kid Laroi, GLOrilla coming to Dallas this summer
article
DALLAS - Hip hop star Lil Baby is bringing his new tour to Dallas this summer.
The Grammy-nominated rapper's It's Only Us Tour is coming to the American Airlines Center on Saturday, July 29.
The IOU tour also features popular artists The Kid Laroi and GLOrilla.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m.
It's Only Us Tour
- Wed Jul 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Fri Jul 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Sat Jul 29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Tue Aug 01- Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- Wed Aug 02 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
- Fri Aug 04 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
- Sat Aug 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
- Sun Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
- Wed Aug 09 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Sat Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Mon Aug 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- Tue Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Thu Aug 17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- Fri Aug 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- Sat Aug 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Wed Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- Sat Aug 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- Thu Aug 31 - Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena
- Sat Sep 02 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Sun Sep 03 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- Tue Sep 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Sep 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thu Sep 07 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
- Fri Sep 08 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
- Sat Sep 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Mon Sep 11 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- Tue Sep 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Fri Sep 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Sat Sep 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Tue Sep 19 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- Fri Sep 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena