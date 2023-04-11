Lil Baby, The Kid Laroi, GLOrilla coming to Dallas this summer

article

Hip hop star Lil Baby is bringing his new tour to Dallas this summer.

The Grammy-nominated rapper's It's Only Us Tour is coming to the American Airlines Center on Saturday, July 29.

The IOU tour also features popular artists The Kid Laroi and GLOrilla.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

