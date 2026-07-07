North Texas woman sentenced to six years for aiding Antifa cell after Alvarado ICE center attack

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The Brief A North Texas woman, Susan Kent, was sentenced Monday to 72 months in federal prison for providing material support to an Antifa cell following a 2025 terrorist attack at an immigration detention center. Following the July 4, 2025, attack at the Prairieland Detention Center—which included the attempted murder of three officers—Kent helped harbor and transport a key co-conspirator to evade law enforcement. Kent admitted she participated because she believed the immigration system needed reform and knew her co-defendants opposed immigration enforcement policies, though she stated she did not consider herself "anti-fascist."



A North Texas woman was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for providing material support to an Antifa cell following a 2025 terrorist attack at an immigration detention center.

Susan Kent, of North Texas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman to 72 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Kent had previously pleaded guilty on November 24, 2025, to one count of providing material support to terrorists.

2025 Prairieland ICE Attack

The backstory:

The charges stem from a July 4, 2025, attack at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. According to court documents, an Antifa cell targeted the federal facility in an act of terrorism calculated to influence the government and retaliate against immigration enforcement policies. The attack included the attempted murder of two federal officers and a local police officer.

Federal prosecutors said Kent learned of the terrorism and attempted murders the following day, on July 5, 2025. She then conspired with others to harbor and transport a key co-conspirator who had escaped initial arrest and was hiding in a wooded area near the facility.

Stipulated facts show that Kent arranged for the co-conspirator to be picked up near the detention center and driven to an apartment in the Northern District of Texas. The next day, Kent met with the fugitive in a public parking lot, where she listened to a recount of the July 4 attack while helping arrange a transfer to another location. Prosecutors said the network deliberately kept the fugitive moving to change locations every few days to evade law enforcement capture.

While Kent stated she did not consider herself "anti-fascist," she admitted knowing that many members of the Socialist Rifle Association (SRA), including her co-defendants, held those beliefs and opposed immigration enforcement policies. Kent admitted she participated because she believed the immigration system needed reform.

Judge Pittman recommended that Kent serve her sentence at FMC Carswell or a facility as close to the Dallas-Fort Worth area as possible. Her federal sentence will run concurrently with any future sentence imposed in a related state case out of Johnson County.

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