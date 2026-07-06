3 Romanian nationals sentenced in massive Dallas credit card skimming operation

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The Brief Three Romanian nationals received prison terms of 20 to 30 years for running a sophisticated credit card skimming ring across the DFW metroplex. The group installed hidden skimmers on payment terminals at CVS and Walgreens stores, stealing the financial data of nearly 800 North Texas shoppers. Investigators raided the group's Airbnb, seizing card-making equipment, 150 skimming devices, and over 230 re-encoded cards loaded with stolen data.



Three members of a sophisticated, organized credit card skimming ring have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for stealing the financial information of nearly 800 North Texas shoppers, prosecutors announced Monday.

Credit Card Skimming Sentences

The defendants, Gheorge-Ciprian Hilitanu, Victor Tecu, and Ionut Firan-Alexandrau, pleaded guilty to multiple felony offenses after targeting customers at CVS and Walgreens stores throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in July 2025.

The backstory:

Authorities said the group installed hidden electronic skimming devices on retail payment terminals to secretly capture debit and credit card data from magnetic strips. Criminals use the stolen data to clone cards or make unauthorized purchases.

An investigation led by the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (TX FCIC) led agents to an Airbnb where the group was staying. A search warrant yielded an extensive manufacturing operation, including more than 150 skimming devices, 237 re-encoded gift cards loaded with stolen data, 25 fraudulent international identification cards and passports, and card-making equipment.

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A forensic review of the seized devices identified at least 783 unique victims.

What they're saying:

"Financial crimes like these affect everyday people who are simply going about their lives," Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot said in a statement. "The defendants in this case operated a sophisticated criminal enterprise that victimized hundreds of people across North Texas."

By the numbers:

State District Judge Lela Mayes handed down the sentences late last month.

On June 25, Hilitanu entered an open guilty plea and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for engaging in organized criminal activity and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. He also received a 20-year sentence for tampering with a governmental record and unlawful use of electronic communication.

On June 29, Tecu and Firan-Alexandrau each pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 20 years in prison on all charges.

Texas FCIC Captain Jeff Roberts said the significant convictions "send a clear message: we will pursue those who threaten the security of our financial systems and the economic well-being of our state."

The cases were prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorney Aja Reed.

Authorities reminded consumers to protect themselves by inspecting card readers for loose parts before use, covering keypads when entering a PIN, and regularly monitoring bank accounts for suspicious activity.