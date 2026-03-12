Jury deliberates in North Texas ICE center ‘Antifa’ terror attack trial

The Brief Jury deliberations have begun for nine defendants accused of a 2025 "ambush" attack on a North Texas ICE detention facility. The case marks the first federal indictment involving Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges, following a protest that left a police officer wounded. The jury must now decide if the group orchestrated a violent attack or if the government is overreaching by prosecuting "peaceful noise protesters."



After hearing more than two weeks of testimony, jurors are now deliberating in the trial for nine people accused of attacking an ICE detention center in North Texas.

The Case

The nine defendants in this case – Daniel Estrada, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Bradford Morris, Savanna Batten, Benjamin Song, Zachary Evetts, and Cameron Arnold – are each facing a myriad of charges related to the events that happened outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas on July 4, 2025.

Authorities allege fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. Alvarado Police Department Lt. Thomas Gross was shot in the neck while responding to a 911 call. He survived his injuries and has since returned to active duty.

Prosecutors contend the attack was an ambush orchestrated by Song. They have tried to prove that he and the other co-defendants are members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell. The case is the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.

Benjamin Song

Song is also facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting Lt. Gross. Prosecutors said he hid in the woods for a night after the violence and was captured roughly a week later.

Defense attorneys have argued there was no ambush. They maintain that the defendants never intended any violence to occur. Instead, they planned to engage in a "peaceful noise protest" to show support for the immigration detainees.

Closing Arguments

Because there are nine defendants, the closing arguments lasted for several hours on Wednesday and didn’t conclude until 7:30 p.m.

Federal prosecutors were allowed to talk for 75 minutes, and then each of the nine defense teams had 15 minutes to address the jury.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Smith reminded jurors that the defendants wore all-black clothing.

"Why hide yourself? Why are you bringing weapons? There was no evidence of counter-protesters. Rifles, pistols, radios, first aid kits – why do you bring that stuff to a peaceful protest?" he asked.

Related article

He suggested the noise demonstration was all part of Song’s plan.

"This was Song’s plan to create a confrontation and he used his inner circle to pull it off," Smith said. "Song said it three times. ‘I’m not going to jail.’ Everybody in that group chat knew what he was capable of and what he wanted to do."

Several defense attorneys argued that the government is going overboard to send a message.

"The government is trying to put protestors in prison for being terrorists, something that hasn't happened before," the defense attorney for Elizabeth Soto said.

Prosecutors argued that all the defendants are liable for what happened that night, while the defense attorneys asked the jury to consider each defendant separately.

Continued Coverage