Mixed verdict reached in North Texas ICE center ‘Antifa’ terror attack trial

The Brief Benjamin Song was convicted of attempted murder for shooting a police officer; eight other defendants were acquitted of that charge but found guilty of other charges. This marks the first federal indictment involving Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges following the 2025 protest at a North Texas ICE detention facility. While the jury has delivered its verdict in the case, the specific prison sentences for the nine defendants have not yet been determined.



Jurors reached a mixed verdict in the trial for nine people accused of a 2025 "ambush" attack on a North Texas ICE detention facility.

The case marks the first federal indictment involving Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges, following a protest that left a police officer wounded.

The Verdict

What we know:

News of the verdict trickled out of the federal courthouse in Fort Worth around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, after about 15 hours of deliberation.

According to reporters inside the courtroom, Benjamin Song was found guilty of the most serious charge of attempted murder for shooting Alvarado Police Department Lt. Thomas Gross. No one else was found guilty on that charge. However, they were found guilty on other charges.

Eight of the nine defendants, excluding Daniel Estrada, were found guilty of rioting, providing material support to terrorists, conspiracy to use and carry an explosive, and using and carrying explosives during a riot.

Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Meagan Morris and Maricela Rueda were found not guilty on three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm.

Song was found guilty on those three counts of discharging a firearm, but not guilty on two of the attempted murder counts involving detention center employees.

Estrada was not present on the night of the incident. He was found guilty of corruptly concealing a document or record and conspiracy to conceal documents. His wife, Rueda, was also found guilty of conspiracy to conceal documents.

Seven additional defendants in the case – Seth Sikes, Nathan Baumann, Joy Gibson, Susan Kent, Rebecca Morgan, Lynette Sharp, and John Thomas – pleaded guilty last year to one count of providing material support to terrorists.

The sentencing for each defendant will be handled by the judge at a later date.

What they're saying:

"Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization that has been allowed to flourish in Democrat-led cities — not under President Trump," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a news release. "Today’s verdict on terrorism charges will not be the last as the Trump administration systematically dismantles Antifa and finally halts their violence on America’s streets."

"These guilty verdicts and convictions rightly reflect the vicious, armed attack that these Antifa cell members planned and executed against law enforcement and detention center officers on the night of July 4 last year," added U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould for the Northern District of Texas. "Their terrorist acts, attempted murder, vandalism, and explosives launched at a detention facility were a far cry from some peaceful protest or First Amendment expression. Because of the prompt action of first responders that night and tenacious work of our law enforcement partners in tandem with the prosecutors in my office, sixteen people have been brought to justice for these violent acts and their attempts to conceal them. We will continue in this mission to hold others accountable who perpetrate such violence and fund these ANTIFA groups in the Northern District of Texas."

FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday's verdict shows that his agency remains committed to identifying, locating, and dismantling Antifa and its funding networks across the country.

"Acts of violence against our law enforcement partners will not be tolerated, and we continue our work to protect communities across the country from domestic terrorism," he said.

The other side:

Lisa Pamplin, the defense attorney for Maricela Rueda, said she was shocked by the verdict.

"I just didn't think riot or being labeled a terrorist organization, I just thought it was all overreach by the government. And I'm disappointed, but they jury has spoken and we move forward," she said.

"This is not the America that I believe in," said Autumn Hill's wife, Lydia Koza. "Federal prosecutors in this case told a panel of Northern District of Texas residents with a straight face that lighting off fireworks on the 4th of July was terrorism and was a riot. I cannot think of anything more un-American than that."

Defense attorney Warren St. John said he's disappointed that his client, Meagan Morris, was convicted on four of the 10 counts. Although he thinks the jury did their very best on what he called a complex case, he doesn't think the government should have approached it the way it did.

The Case

The nine defendants in this case – Daniel Estrada, Ines Soto, Elizabeth Soto, Maricela Rueda, Meagan Morris, Savanna Batten, Benjamin Song, Zachary Evetts, and Autumn Hill – each faced a myriad of charges related to the events that happened outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas on July 4, 2025.

Authorities alleged fireworks were ignited, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and federal officers were fired upon. Alvarado Police Department Lt. Thomas Gross was shot in the neck while responding to a 911 call. He survived his injuries and has since returned to active duty.

Prosecutors called the attack an ambush orchestrated by Benjamin Song. They worked to prove that he and the other co-defendants are members of what they describe as a North Texas Antifa cell. The case is the first federal indictment in the nation tied to alleged Antifa-related domestic terrorism charges.

Benjamin Song

Song also faced an attempted murder charge for shooting Lt. Gross. Prosecutors said he hid in the woods for a night after the violence and was captured roughly a week later.

Defense attorneys argued there was no ambush. They maintained that the defendants never intended any violence to occur. Instead, they planned to engage in a "peaceful noise protest" to show support for the immigration detainees.

Closing Arguments & Deliberations

Closing arguments were heard on Wednesday afternoon, and then the jury got the case as soon as the court resumed on Thursday morning. They were instructed to decide on a verdict of guilt or innocence on multiple charges for each defendant.

During deliberations on Thursday, the judge also instructed jurors to disregard extended body camera video that was not entered into evidence and given to them in error. Jurors asked to review some of the physical evidence and requested testimony transcripts, but that request was denied.

Continued Coverage