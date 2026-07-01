Final sentencing phase begins for Antifa cell members involved in 2025 Alvarado ICE center attack
FORT WORTH, Texas - Sentencing hearings are resuming today in federal court for the remaining co-defendants involved in a coordinated, midnight domestic terrorist ambush at a North Texas immigration facility last summer.
Sentencing resumes
The proceedings take place nearly one year after members of a North Texas Antifa cell launched an assault on the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, approximately 40 miles southwest of Dallas, on July 4, 2025. The attack left an Alvarado police officer seriously injured and caused extensive structural damage to the complex.
Surveillance stills of fireworks used in Alvarado ICE facility attack
Today's hearings follow a wave of massive prison sentences handed down last week by U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman and Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, who collectively meted out nearly five centuries of prison time to eight primary members of the cell.
Among them was the group's ringleader, 25-year-old Benjamin Hanil Song, who received a 100-year sentence following his conviction for domestic terrorism offenses and the attempted murder of the police officer, who was shot in the neck.
Benjamin Hanil Song (Source: FBI)
The remaining defendants appearing in court today face up to 15 years in federal prison. Each previously entered a guilty plea to charges of providing material support to terrorists rather than proceeding to trial.
Federal prosecutors proved during the landmark trial that the group meticulously planned the Independence Day attack, accumulating more than 50 firearms, utilizing "black bloc" tactical gear, and throwing explosives at the facility while forcing unarmed correctional officers to scramble for cover.
Continued Coverage
- Leader of alleged North Texas Antifa cell gets 100 years for Texas ICE facility ambush
- Mixed verdict reached in North Texas ICE center Antifa terror attack trial
- Jury deliberates in North Texas ICE center ‘Antifa’ terror attack trial
- Closing arguments heard in Alvarado ICE facility ambush trial
- Prosecution expected to rest on Tuesday
- Fireworks used as 'dangerous explosives,' expert testifies
- Witness describes group's Antifa beliefs, helping alleged shooter hide
- Witness describes helping alleged shooter escape
- Defendants allegedly discussed guns, cameras & exit routes on Signal app
- Testimony focuses on "propaganda" evidence in suspects’ homes
- Witnesses, investigators testify on what happened
- Jurors view evidence, deputy body camera footage
- Jurors listen to 911 calls in Alvarado ICE facility ambush trial
- Attorneys give opening statements
- Alvarado ICE facility terrorism trial restarts following mistrial
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