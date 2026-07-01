Final sentencing phase begins for Antifa cell members involved in 2025 Alvarado ICE center attack

The Brief Federal court sentencing hearings resume today for the remaining co-defendants tied to last summer's coordinated ambush at an Alvarado ICE facility. The hearings follow severe sentences handed down last week to eight primary cell members, including a 100-year sentence for the group's ringleader. The remaining eight defendants, who all pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists, face up to 15 years in prison as hearings conclude this week.



Sentencing hearings are resuming today in federal court for the remaining co-defendants involved in a coordinated, midnight domestic terrorist ambush at a North Texas immigration facility last summer.

Sentencing resumes

The proceedings take place nearly one year after members of a North Texas Antifa cell launched an assault on the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, approximately 40 miles southwest of Dallas, on July 4, 2025. The attack left an Alvarado police officer seriously injured and caused extensive structural damage to the complex.

Surveillance stills of fireworks used in Alvarado ICE facility attack

Today's hearings follow a wave of massive prison sentences handed down last week by U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman and Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, who collectively meted out nearly five centuries of prison time to eight primary members of the cell.

Among them was the group's ringleader, 25-year-old Benjamin Hanil Song, who received a 100-year sentence following his conviction for domestic terrorism offenses and the attempted murder of the police officer, who was shot in the neck.

Benjamin Hanil Song (Source: FBI)

The remaining defendants appearing in court today face up to 15 years in federal prison. Each previously entered a guilty plea to charges of providing material support to terrorists rather than proceeding to trial.

Federal prosecutors proved during the landmark trial that the group meticulously planned the Independence Day attack, accumulating more than 50 firearms, utilizing "black bloc" tactical gear, and throwing explosives at the facility while forcing unarmed correctional officers to scramble for cover.

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