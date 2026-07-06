Cedar Hill man arrested in connection to July 4 homicide in Grand Prairie

The Brief 20-year-old Eduardo Jaime of Cedar Hill was arrested by the Grand Prairie Police Department on July 4 in connection to a homicide. Police said they found a victim suffering a gunshot wound in the 5000 block of Red River Trail who later died at the hospital. Officials believe Jaime and the victim were involved in an altercation that led to Jaime shooting the victim.



A Grand Prairie man was arrested on Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting.

Grand Prairie homicide arrest

Eduardo Jaime, 20

What we know:

On July 4 at around 11:45 p.m., Grand Prairie police responded to a shooting in an alleyway in the 5000 block of Red River Trail.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators later arrested 20-year-old Eduardo Jaime of Cedar Hill in connection to the shooting. Jaime had fled the scene but was arrested shortly after the incident.

Grand Prairie Police detectives determined an argument broke out between Jaime and the victim, which escalated into Jaime shooting the victim.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.