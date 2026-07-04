Egypt coach accepts apology after viral confrontation with Dallas police

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The Brief A video showing a physical shoving match between a Dallas police officer and the Egyptian national team's staff at their hotel surfaced before Friday's World Cup match. Both the Dallas Police Department and Egypt's head coach, Hossam Hassan, stated that apologies were made and the matter is officially settled. Despite the team moving on to the Round of 16 in Atlanta, a Dallas city council member is calling for a thorough, impartial investigation into the officer's conduct.



Egypt’s head coach has reportedly moved on after a confrontation with a Dallas police officer at the team’s hotel before their World Cup match.

But at least one Dallas city council member is calling for an investigation.

Egypt and Dallas Police

What we know:

A video clip on social media went viral the day before Egypt beat Australia in a World Cup Round of 32 match at Dallas Stadium.

It shows a Dallas police officer arguing with members of the Egyptian national team’s coaching staff as a player took a picture with a young fan in the hotel’s lobby.

The officer first approaches head coach Hossam Hassan. A shoving match then appears to break out between the officer and team director Ibrahim Hassan.

What they're saying:

Dallas police released a statement confirming the incident took place.

"The Dallas Police Department responded to the Westin at the request of hotel security regarding an individual without event credentials attempting to gain access. The situation was resolved on scene, and DPD met with representatives of the team to address their concerns. The matter has since been resolved," the department said.

Coach Hassan also released a statement that said he has accepted an apology and considers the matter resolved.

"We are really happy to be here at this tournament, and we are satisfied with the security personnel that are accompanying us," Hossam Hassan said. "I would like to point to the high-level organization we have with us and the level of security we have with us."

The other side:

Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua called the incident "deeply troubling" and questioned whether the officer was acting with professionalism, dignity, and respect.

"The video circulating online depicting an interaction between a Dallas police officer and a member of the Egyptian national team is deeply troubling and has understandably generated significant concern throughout our community and beyond," he said in a statement.

Bazaldua is calling for more transparency and a thorough, impartial investigation into what happened.

Egypt vs. Australia

Egypt left Dallas after beating Australia in Friday’s knockout match at Dallas Stadium.

It’s the team’s first-ever knockout round victory.

They advance to the Round of 16 and will play Argentina on July 7 at Atlanta Stadium.