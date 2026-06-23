Leader of North Texas Antifa operatives for Texas ICE facility ambush gets 100 years

article

The Brief Federal sentencing is underway Tuesday morning for eight members of a North Texas Antifa cell convicted in a highly coordinated, violent attack on an ICE detention center. The group's leader, Benjamin Hanil Song, faces 20 years to life in prison for attempted murder after shooting a responding police officer in the neck during the July 2025 ambush. The final prison terms remain unknown as judges in two separate Fort Worth federal courtrooms finalize the individual sentences throughout the morning.



Eight members of a North Texas Antifa cell are being sentenced in federal court Tuesday morning following their convictions in what federal officials call the nation's first federal domestic terrorism trial targeting a coordinated group of Antifa operatives.

The sentencing hearings began at 8:30 a.m. CT. They come nearly a year after a violent, midnight ambush at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, 2025.

Sentencing begins

The Latest:

Just before 10:30 a.m., Brandon Song was sentenced to 100 years in federal prison.

Cameron Arnold (aka Autumn Hill), has been sentenced to 50 years.

Zachary Evetts has been sentenced to 50 years.

The backstory:

A federal jury convicted nine defendants in March following a 12-day trial that detailed a highly coordinated attack involving "black bloc" tactical gear, encrypted messaging apps, and a cache of more than 50 acquired firearms. According to trial evidence, cell members deployed military-grade trauma kits, used Faraday bags to evade phone tracking, and threw explosives and fireworks at the facility, which houses detainees awaiting deportation.

Related article

Benjamin Hanil Song, identified by prosecutors as the cell’s leader, faced a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison. Trial testimony and body camera footage revealed that during the ambush, Song yelled "get to the rifles!" before opening fire, shooting a responding Alvarado police officer in the neck and forcing unarmed correctional officers to dive for cover. Song fled the scene and was captured by federal agents 11 days later.

The high-profile sentencing hearings have been divided between two jurists in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas:

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman will sentence Bradford Morris, Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, and Song.

Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor will sentence Cameron Arnold (aka Autumn Hill), Zachary Evetts, Savanna Batten, and Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada.

The defendants face extensive prison terms on an array of charges. Six of the operatives face 10 to 60 years in prison after being convicted of rioting, providing material support to terrorists, and using explosives during a riot. Sanchez-Estrada faces up to 40 years for conspiracy and corruptly concealing insurrectionist planning materials and propaganda to hide them from a grand jury.

Following the March verdicts, Attorney General Pamela Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel issued statements framing the convictions as part of a systematic federal crackdown on domestic terrorist networks. In total, 16 individuals have been brought to justice in connection with the Prairieland plot, including seven co-conspirators who previously pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as sentencing is finalized in both courtrooms.

Continued Coverage