LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton impeachment trial | Closing arguments begin Friday morning

The political fate of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton will likely be decided on Friday.

After 8 days of testimony, closing arguments in Paxton's impeachment trial will get underway on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Both the House managers and the defense will each present an hour-long closing.

Then each side will get an hour of rebuttal.

9:35 a.m. | Rep. Andrew Murr (R-Kerrville) the chair of the House managers opens the opening arguments for the prosecution.

9:32 a.m. | Lt. Gov. Patrick calls both legal teams to the bench.

9:29 a.m. | Paxton is not looking at Patrick as the articles are being read. Paxton has called the impeachment trial a "sham."

9:22 a.m. | There are 16 articles of impeachment that will be deliberated. Lt. Gov. Patrick is reading them to the jurors.

9:20 a.m. | Patrick says deliberations will begin today and that they will continue until they are finished.

9:19 a.m. | Patrick says there will be at least 30 minutes notice after the verdict is in before the decision is announced.

9:16 a.m. | Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is laying out the rules to the trial ahead of closings.

9:05 a.m. | Another late start for the trial today. No sign of Lt. Gov. Patrick to this point.

8:57 a.m. | Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton is back in the Senate chamber for the first time since Day One of the impeachment trial.

8:49 a.m. | Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said proceedings today would start a 9 a.m. Lawyers for both sides are already on the floor.

After the closing arguments, the Senate jurors will make a decision on Paxton's future.

The senate jury is expected to consider 16 articles of impeachment against Paxton. A conviction on any of the 16 articles would remove Paxton from office.

21 of the 30 voting state senators must vote to convict Paxton in order to remove him from office.

State Senator Angela Paxton, the attorney general's wife, is barred from voting under the trial rules.

If the senators vote to convict Paxton, another vote will be held to ban Paxton from holding statewide office again.

It would also require a two-thirds majority to pass.

There are 12 Democrats and 18 Republicans in the state senate.

That means if all 12 Democrats are expected to vote to convict Paxton on an article of impeachment, 9 Republicans must join them for the attorney general to be removed.

On Day 1 of the trial, the defense filed a motion to dismiss all of the articles of impeachment against Paxton. The motion was rejected 24 to 6.

Paxton himself has not been in the Senate chamber since the first day. He stood silently next to lawyer Tony Buzbee who pleaded not guilty to all articles of impeachment on the attorney's behalf.

The attorney general will have to be in attendance as the verdict is read.

Over the course of the trial several witnesses have been called to the stand, including several of the whistleblowers who reported Paxton to law enforcement. They believed that Paxton misused the Office of the Attorney General to help friend and donor Nate Paul with his legal issues.

The last time a statewide official was impeached and convicted was when it happened to then-Governor James Ferguson in 1917.

Read the Articles of Impeachment Against Ken Paxton

In May, the House overwhelmingly voted 121-23 to 20 adopted 20 articles of impeachment.

16 of the 20 articles of impeachment passed by the House are up for deliberation in the Senate.

The articles include the disregard of official duty, misapplication of public resources, constitutional bribery, making false statements in official records, conspiracy and attempted conspiracy, misappropriation of public resources, dereliction of duty, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust.

Four other articles are being held in abeyance.

Look Back at Opening Statements

The closing arguments are likely to closely mirror the opening statements from the impeachment trial. You can watch them in the video above.