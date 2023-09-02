Angela Paxton, wife of impeached AG Paxton, will seek re-election for state Senate seat

State Senator Angela Paxton, who is the wife of impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, announced Saturday that she is running for re-election for her Senate seat.

She serves Senate District 8, which includes parts of Collin and Dallas counties.

Paxton made the announcement at the Collin County GOP Labor Day Picnic in Plano.

Her husband also spoke at the event, just days before his impeachment trial is set to begin in the Texas Senate.

Paxton has been barred from voting in her husband's trial.

The impeachment trial will start on Tuesday.