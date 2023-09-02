Expand / Collapse search

Angela Paxton, wife of impeached AG Paxton, will seek re-election for state Senate seat

By
Published 
Collin County
FOX 4

Texas: The Issue Is - Ken Paxton Impeachment Special

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could become the third elected Texas official to ever be impeached and removed in state history. FOX 4's Steven Dial, FOX 7's Rudy Koski and FOX 26's Greg Groogan talk about what they expect to see during the impeachment trial.

PLANO, Texas - State Senator Angela Paxton, who is the wife of impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, announced Saturday that she is running for re-election for her Senate seat.

She serves Senate District 8, which includes parts of Collin and Dallas counties.

Paxton made the announcement at the Collin County GOP Labor Day Picnic in Plano.

Her husband also spoke at the event, just days before his impeachment trial is set to begin in the Texas Senate.

Paxton has been barred from voting in her husband's trial.

Related

Rules for Ken Paxton's impeachment trial include barring his wife from voting
article

Rules for Ken Paxton's impeachment trial include barring his wife from voting

The Senate released the 31 rules for the impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton, which included barring his wife, State Senator Angela Paxton, from voting.

The impeachment trial will start on Tuesday.