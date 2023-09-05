LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton impeachment trial gets underway Tuesday

The historic impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to begin on Tuesday morning at 9. This story will be updated throughout the day:

7:44 a.m. | Follow our reporters on the ground in Austin and monitoring the trial here in Dallas on social media.

7 a.m. | Reporters and others arrived early to try to secure a spot in the Senate gallery. Only about 49 members of the media will be allowed to witness the trial in person in the Senate gallery each day.

Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial

The Texas House overwhelmingly voted (121-23) to impeach Paxton in May.

Now, he faces a trial in the Texas Senate where state senators, including his wife, Angela, will serve as the jury.

If Paxton is convicted, he would be just the third elected Texas official to be impeached and removed in state history.

Paxton has called the impeachment a "politically motivated sham" and is not expected to testify in his own defense.

The trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial: Rules

Even though the trial is not a criminal trial, much of the proceedings will look like one. Both sides are expected to give opening and closing statements and call witnesses as they present their case.

The 31-member Texas Senate will serve as the jury for the trial.

In order for Paxton to be removed from office, two-thirds of the Senators must vote to convict him.

The State Senate is made up of 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats, meaning if all 12 Democrats vote to convict Paxton, nine Republicans would also have to join with them for the Attorney General to be removed from office.

State Senator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), Ken's wife, will be a juror in the trial, but is not allowed to vote.

If the senators opt to convict Paxton, another vote will be held to ban him from holding public office in the state.

That also requires a two-thirds majority vote.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial: Allegations

House impeachment managers released 4,000 pages worth of documents and evidence that they say proves Paxton abused the power of the office of the Attorney General.

Many of the accusations center around Austin real estate investor and Paxton donor Nate Paul.

Nate Paul

Paul now faces 8 federal charges for allegedly making false statements to mortgage lenders to obtain $172 million in loans.

Paxton is accused of pressuring his staff to assist Paul and taking action himself to help the real estate investor's business and legal problems while he was under investigation by the FBI.

He is also accused of allegedly revealing the identities of state and federal agents to Paul.

In exchange, Paul allegedly hired Paxton's mistress and arranged for the attorney general to secretly meet with the woman, which included making a fake Uber account.

Paxton also allegedly received six-figure renovations to his Austin-area home.

Top deputies in the Office of the Attorney General told law enforcement about Paxton's alleged actions.

All eight whistleblowers were eventually fired or quit.

Four of the whistleblowers filed a lawsuit against Paxton, which was settled for $3.3 million earlier this year.

The former deputies are expected to be called to testify during the impeachment trial.