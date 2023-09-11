LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial | Whistleblower: Paxton's requests to investigate feds 'insane'

A second week of testimony got underway Monday morning in the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

11:20 a.m. | Penley said at a meeting he warned Paxton that the Paul investigation was dangerous to Paxton legally and asked him to please back away from the case. Paxton told him Cammack had been hired and was already investigating. Penley testified that he told Paxton that he would not supervise Cammack.

11:07 a.m. | Penley said that he refused to sign a contract for outside Brandon Cammack to investigate Paul's claims after a call with Paxton. Penley said that was when he drew the line with the attorney general.

11:03 a.m. | Penley said that he was "completely cut out of the loop" on the Paul investigation by Paxton after he asked Paul's lawyer to produce more documents.

10:41 a.m. | The trial goes into its first break. Penley testifies that he thought Paxton might have been being bribed or blackmailed based on his actions.

10:30 a.m. | Penley said when he discovered outside counsel was being hired to look into Paul's claims he believed Paxton had fallen under Nate Paul's control.

10:18 a.m. | Despite not believing Paul's theories Penley denies not looking into the claims. "I did not refuse, and I continued to investigate," Penley said. On Friday, the defense claimed fellow whistleblower David Maxwell had just dismissed Paul's claims and did not look to see if he had a point.

10:11 a.m. | Penley testifies that Paul's metadata theory, the claim that the search warrant against him was changed after the fact, was not backed up by data. "There is no evidence of a crime," Penley said.

9:56 a.m. | Penley describes a second meeting on August 5 with Nate Paul. Paul and his attorney tried to convince Penley that a search warrant affidavit was changed after the raid of his home from a search for weapons and drugs to a more white collar investigation. Penley again called the claims ‘insane’.

9:53 a.m. | The prosecution is digging into the open records request into a probable cause affidavit. Penley, a former federal attorney, says that knowing the contents of the affidavit could allow for people being investigated to take actions that could undermine the investigation.

9:34 a.m. | Penley says he saw no merit to Nate Paul's complaint, but Paxton was prodding for his team to investigate. He says he "thought it was crazy" and that he hoped AG Paxton would drop it.

9:26 a.m. | Penley says, "I thought, why is the attorney general involved in this?" He also said he thought it was odd that someone who was under federal investigation would turn to the Texas Attorney General for legal help.

9:22 a.m. | Penley is describing a meeting with Paxton where he called Nate Paul shortly after the Austin real estate investors home was raided by the authorities.

9:11 a.m. | The House managers call Mark Penley to the stand. He served as deputy attorney general for criminal justice under Paxton. He is one of the 4 whistleblowers who received a $3.3 million settlement after suing Paxton and the state.

9:07 a.m. | Lt. Gov. Patrick breaks down the amount of time both have left. He says that the jury could have the case by Thursday or Friday and they will not take a break until a decision is made.

9:05 a.m. | Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gives special recognition to Sen. Brian Birdwell (R-Granbury) who survived the attacks on 9/11.

9:03 a.m. | Before trial proceedings begin the Senators hold a moment of silence in honor of 9/11.

8:48 a.m. | Lawyers are in the Senate chambers. Testimony should get underway at 9 a.m.

Testimony ended on Friday afternoon after David Maxwell, a longtime Texas Ranger and former OAG Director of Law Enforcement, gave his testimony.

Maxwell testified that he met with Paxton donor Nate Paul and his lawyer who wanted Maxwell to investigate DPS troopers, FBI agents and a federal judge involved in a raid on Paul's home.

The former Ranger shared what he told Ken Paxton after he talked with Paul.

"I told him Nate Paul was a criminal. He was running a Ponzi scheme that would rival Billy Sol Estes and that if he didn't get away from this individual and stop doing what he was doing he was going to get himself indicted," Maxwell said.

Maxwell later added that he never had any intention of doing any sort of investigation at Paul's request, suggesting that it would have been illegal.

He was later fired after reporting Paxton to law enforcement. Maxwell was one of 4 whistleblowers to receive a $3.3 million settlement after suing the attorney general and the state.

We are about halfway through the historic impeachment trial.

Prosecution will call a new witness to start Monday's testimony.

21 Texas Senators must vote to convict Paxton to remove him from office. If all 12 Democrat Senators vote to convict, at least nine Republicans have to join them.

If Paxton is removed from office the Senate will then take another vote to potentially bar him from holding elected office in Texas again.

That would also require the vote of 21 state senators to pass.