Grapevine Main Street Fest happening this weekend

If you're looking for something fun the whole family can enjoy this weekend, Grapevine will celebrate its 40th annual Main Street Fest.

The three-day fun-filled event will include a craft brew experience, carnival rides, live music, shopping, food and more.

Festivities kick off Friday morning at 11 and run through Sunday.

Casey Donahew will take the stage on Friday night.

Tickets cost $9 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years old.