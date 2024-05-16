Worker dies after falling into UPS trash compactor

article

A UPS worker was killed Thursday morning after reportedly falling into a trash compactor.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at the UPS facility on Monroe Drive in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said members of its Urban Search and Rescue team went to the facility to try to save the man. At the time, they weren’t sure if he was still alive.

Unfortunately, he did not survive the accident, DFR officials said.

The worker’s name has not yet been released.

Dallas police are investigating the accident.