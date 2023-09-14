LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton impeachment trial | Defense begins calling witness

So far the impeachment trial of suspended attorney general Ken Paxton has been led by the House managers, on Thursday Paxton's defense team is taking its turn.

Thursday morning, the defense to called its first witness in the trial. For the last 7 days they have been cross-examining the witnesses presented by the House managers.

You can watch complete coverage of the trial on FOX4News.com and FOX 4's YouTube channel.

Large portions of the trial will also be available on FOX LOCAL along with highlights and analysis.

Live Blog

11:45 a.m. | Kinghorn testifies about an attorney general report regarding the office's whistleblower report to the FBI. Kinghorn says the report was not directed to include false or misleading statements. Article VII alleges that Paxton directed employees to "conduct a sham investigation into whistleblower complaints."

11:27 a.m. | Kinghorn testifies that during COVID the AG's Office was working quickly to issue guidance about the pandemic. He says it was not rare to have short deadlines. The prosecution have argued that Paxton pushed COVID-related guidance to block gatherings for foreclosure sales ahead of Nate Paul's properties going up for sale.

11:21 a.m. | While Ken Paxton is not in the Senate chambers he is keeping track of what people are saying. Paxton tweets that he supports the post of support by former president Donald Trump last night and asks for people to donate to his campaign.

11:14 a.m. | The defense calls Austin Kinghorn to the stand, the associate deputy attorney general for legal counsel.

10:46 a.m. | Gordon testifies that outside of this time Paxton never came to talk to him about a DPS open records request.

10:39 a.m. | Gordon testified that Paxton called him to his office, but denies that he faced pressure from Paxton to release the document from DPS and FBI.

10:36 a.m. | Gordon testifies that no information about the FBI raid of Nate Paul's home was released to Paul from the OAG.

10:31 a.m. | The defense passes the witness. The prosecution will cross-examine.

9:44 a.m. | Here is Impeachment Article III against Paxton. Much of Gordon's testimony is likely to be centered around this article.

9:39 a.m. | A prolonged sidebar by attorneys with Lt. Gov. Patrick. The defense is looking to place an unredacted document into evidence. Prosecutors say the documents have only been released from Paxton to Paul.

9:32 a.m. | Gordon testifies that law enforcement missed some important deadlines when they were looking for an opinion from the Attorney General's Office about records requested by Paxton donor Nate Paul. The missed deadlines by DPS led to the idea that the records were public.

9:27 a.m. | The clock is running down for both sides. If the both sides use all of their time testimony will likely wrap up on Friday. Both sides will give closing statements and then the Senate jurors will have a decision (or two) to make.

9:13 a.m. | The defense calls Justin Gordon to the stand. Gordon is the OAG assistant Attorney General and Division Chief of Open Records. Article III of impeachment involves Paxton abusing the open records process.

9:04 a.m. | Michael Gerhardt is expected to be the first witness called by the defense. Gerhardt is a constitutional scholar who is a professor at the UNC School of Law. Gerhardt's bio on the UNC website says he was the only joint witness in the Clinton impeachment proceedings in the House and that he was one of four constitutional scholars called by the House Judiciary Committee during President Trump's impeachment proceedings.

8:17 a.m. | Testimony is expected to start at 9 a.m. Thursday. Late last night former president Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about the trial. Trump said "establishment RINOS are trying to undo [Paxton's] election with a shameful impeachment of him." He went on to say "It's a SAD day in the Great State of Texas." Paxton is an outspoken supporter of Trump.

What to Expect Thursday

Prosecuting attorney Rusty Hardin announced the House managers had rested late on Wednesday.

Prosecutors proposed a motion that would change the rules of the trial. It would make anyone voting to convict Paxton automatically vote to bar him from ever holding public in the state again.

As the rules currently stand, Senators will vote twice. The first would be to convict the attorney general, then, if 21 of the 30 voting Senators approve removing Paxton, a second vote would be held to bar him from holding office in the future.

The Senators are expected to vote on the motion Thursday afternoon.

The defense offered a motion of its own on Wednesday, asking for directed verdict, which would allow Senators to vote to dismiss the articles of impeachment.

Patrick said the defense withdrew the motion.

Testimony is expected to wrap up late Thursday or Friday, followed by closing arguments.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said the trial will continue through the weekend if needed.

Two of the most anticipated possible witnesses in the trial will not take the stand: Paxton himself, and Paxton's mistress, Laura Olson.

MORE FROM THE PAXTON IMPEACHMENT TRIAL:

On Wednesday, House managers called Olsen to testify, but Patrick ruled that she was "unavailable to testify," despite being at the Capitol.

Patrick said both the House managers and defense agreed to her not taking the stand.

On the first day of the trial, Lt. Gov. Patrick ruled that Paxton could not be compelled to testify. He left the Senate chambers at the lunch break and has not returned for the rest of the trial.

Despite not speaking at the trial, it appears the attorney general will be making public statements soon.

On Wednesday night, he posted on social media that he would sit down with former FOX News host Tucker Carlson next week to discuss "politics in Texas over the last two weeks."

Only time will tell if he is still the sitting attorney general in Texas at that time.