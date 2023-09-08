LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton impeachment trial | Whistleblowers worried Paxton's actions would get 'more extreme'

Whistleblower Ryan Vassar, the former deputy attorney general for legal counsel, back on the stand on Friday in the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton.

10:53 a.m. | Little asks if Nate Paul had such a "stranglehold" on the AG's office that no other work could be done. Vassar said he can't answer say yes or no. Little responds, "you can't say yes."

10:46 a.m. | The defense brings up the OAG letterhead without Paxton's name on it. Vassar denies that Paxton's name was removed, but rather that the office had multiple agency letterhead.

10:39 a.m. | "No coincidences in Austin" makes another appearance. Paxton's lawyers have brought it up multiple times in the trial. The thread seems to tie back to Bush-era Republicans attacks on Paxton. George P. Bush challenged Paxton in the Republican primary, but Paxton won.

10:33 a.m. | Little asks Vassar about the whistleblower's lawyer, Johnny Sutton. Vassar says he has not paid Sutton for his work. Sutton has been brought up several times by the defense over the course of the trial.

10:18 a.m. | We are back. The questioning has focused on text messages in the days and weeks after Vassar went to the FBI.

9:30 a.m. | Lt. Gov. Patrick calls for a 30-minute break early in the testimony. He did not give a reason for doing so.

9:14 a.m. | The defense goes after Vassar's emotional testimony about how he felt about being called a "rogue employee," which caused him to break down on the stand Thursday. A group text among employees at the OAG included photos of memes and comments on the appearance of the whistleblowers in news articles.

9:04 a.m. | GOP chairman Matt Rinaldi shares his breakdown of takeaways from the trial so far.

9:00 a.m. | The Senators are heading into the chamber. Day 4 is about to get underway.

8:30 a.m. | The impeachment trial is expected to go back into session at 9 a.m. In the meantime, check out a breakdown of Day 3.

What to Expect on Friday

Vassar, who is one of the 4 whistleblowers to receive a $3.3 million settlement in a lawsuit against Paxton and the state, is expected to be back on the stand after testifying for hours on Thursday.

Vassar got emotional on the stand Thursday when asked about Ken Paxton referring to whistleblower as rogue employees.

"It's contrary, the statement of being rogue is contrary to the years I dedicated my life to the state," said Vassar.

Vassar also testified that he and the other whistleblowers felt they had to go to the FBI or Paxton's actions would get "more extreme."

He also noted that they were afraid they would eventually be named as co-conspirators in the attorney general's alleged crimes.

The defense got aggressive in their questioning of Vassar late in the day.

FILE PHOTO. Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General, speaks during a panel discussion about the Devaluing of American Citizenship during the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Phot Expand

Lawyers for Paxton questioned whether Vassar had any evidence of a crime being committed when he went to the FBI.

"We took no evidence," Vassar said.

Vassar said he had "good faith beliefs that a crime had occurred" and that they were the complainants, not the investigators.

The trial is expected to last for a couple of weeks.

21 Texas Senators must vote to convict Paxton to remove him from office. If all 12 Democrat Senators vote to convict, at least nine Republicans have to join them.

If Paxton is removed from office the Senate will then take another vote to potentially bar him from holding elected office in Texas again.

That would also require the vote of 21 state senators to pass.