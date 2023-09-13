LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton impeachment trial | Paxton's alleged mistress to be called to stand by prosecution

Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial got back underway on Wednesday morning with fireworks as Paxton's alleged mistress Laura Olson was called to the stand.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is overseeing the trial, quickly ruled that Olson would not be able to go on the stand in the morning. The rules require a witness to have 24-hours notice before appearing in the impeachment trial, Patrick said that Olson had been added to the witness list at 3:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

That means Olson will likely be called to the stand this afternoon.

Testimony is expected to wrap in the case by Thursday or Friday.

10:51 a.m. | Wicker says he resigned from the office of the attorney general in Nov. 2020. He testified that the AG's Office stopped paying him, but he continued to receive a stipend from Paxton's campaign. He was told to keep the money, but Wicker testified that he gave it back.

10:40 a.m. | Wicker testified that Paxton had 3 phones and that Paxton used Wicker's cell phone and laptop on occasion.

10:37 a.m. | Wicker says that he confronted Paxton about the renovations due to the work they were doing on behalf of Paul. Paxton denied anything untoward.

10:31 a.m. | Wicker testifies that he heard the contractor say he would "check with Nate" about the cost of countertops and renovations to Paxton's home. He says it would cost $20,000 for the cabinets and countertops.

10:27 a.m. | Wicker is testifying to renovations of Paxton's home.

9:43 a.m. | Wicker testifies that he spent many hours on weekdays and weekends with Paxton. He says once COVID hit Ken Paxton spent much of his time in Austin and Angela Paxton spent most of her time at her home in Collin County.

9:36 a.m. | Chester is excused. The prosecution moves to call a new witness, Andrew Wicker, Paxton's former assistant. His testimony to House investigators is heavily featured in evidence.

9:35 a.m. | Chester testifies that the Mitt Foundation invested $3 million in World Class Holdings and that they expected to get about $23 million back.

9:27 a.m. | Chester also testifies that R.J. Mitte, an actor best known for his role as Walt Jr. on Breaking Bad, is the primary official in the Mitte Foundation.

9:22 a.m. | The prosecution quickly passes the witness. The defense is going through what Tony Buzbee previously called the "sordid history" of the Mitte Foundation.

9:16 a.m. | Ray Chester, the attorney for the Mitte Foundation, is called to the stand. The Mitte Foundation sued Nate Paul's World Class Holdings and is the main subject of Impeachment Article 1. Yesterday, Darren McCarty, a whistleblower who oversaw civil litigation for the AG's office, testified that Paxton showed an extreme interest in the case.

9:10 a.m. | Olson will not take the stand at this time. Lt. Gov. Patrick explains that Olson was put on the witness list at 3:50 p.m. yesterday and witnesses must have 24 hours notice before being called. She may be called later today.

9:06 a.m. | The prosecution calls Laura Olson, Ken Paxton's mistress has been called to the stand.

9:03 a.m. | We are underway for Day 7.

On Tuesday, most of the testimony focused on lawyer Brandon Cammack and AG whistleblower Darren McCarty.

Cammack, who was hired by the Office of the Attorney General, testified to investigating claims made by Paxton donor Nate Paul.

Cammack testified that he worked closely with Nate Paul's attorney over the course of his investigation and gave grand jury subpoenas to banks with the attorney, Michael Wynne, along with him.

Cammack said he reported directly to Paxton during his investigation. Paxton communicated with Cammack using the encrypted Signal app, 2 different cell phone numbers and a non-official email address.

The young lawyer testified that the first time he saw the AG's official email was when he received cease and desist letters from other members of the attorney general's office.

Cammack also detailed a meeting with Paxton and the AG's new first assistant Brent Webster at a Starbucks where he was told to "eat" his $14,000 invoice and that his contract was no good.

Later in the day, McCarty, the former deputy attorney general over civil litigation, took the stand.

McCarty's department oversaw lawsuits involving charities, including the lawsuit by the Mitte Foundation against Nate Paul's World Class Holdings.

McCarty said Paxton showed a high level of interest in the case and even volunteered to intervene into the issue himself when the civil litigation team said it was not worth looking into.

McCarty was able to talk Paxton out of it, testifying that stepping in on behalf of Paul would be "a terrible thing for him to do."

The House managers wrapped up testimony by reading Impeachment Article I to McCarty, who said he agreed with the assertions made in the article.

Defense attorney Tony Buzbee countered, noting that McCarty himself eventually signed off on the intervention in the Mitte Foundation case.

After testimony ends the Senate jury will vote to remove Paxton. Two-thirds of state senators must vote to remove Paxton.

Then, the Senate will vote again on possibly barring Paxton from holding office in the state again.

21 of the 31 senators must also vote for that.