LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton impeachment trial | Whistleblower testimony against suspended AG to continue

The historic impeachment trial of Ken Paxton continued Wednesday with more testimony.

The suspended Attorney General is not in the Senate chamber for the proceedings.

Paxton left after lunch on Tuesday after he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with attorney Tony Buzbee who pleaded not guilty to all articles of impeachment on Paxton's behalf.

10:49 a.m. | Jeff Mateer on his concerns about Paxton's involvement with Nate Paul, "he was not a good guy."

10:29 a.m. | One of the allegations against Paxton claims that he enacted a COVID-based policy that stopped foreclosures on Nate Paul properties. Mateer says that at a time when Texas was strictly against COVID closures that the foreclosure policy "was as if Anthony Fauci wrote it."

10:06 a.m. | Ken Paxton's former top deputy, Jeff Mateer, is on the stand again. Mateer is one of the whistleblowers who reported Ken Paxton to the FBI for alleged bribery.

9:57 a.m. | Ken Paxton is not in attendance at today's trial. He will likely not attend for the rest of the proceedings.

9:48 a.m. | After a lengthy delay things are finally getting underway.

8:58 a.m. | FOX 4's Steven Dial is in Austin giving updates from the state capitol.

8:25 p.m. | We are preparing for a second day of the impeachment trial of Ken Paxton. Paul Coggins, the former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, on Good Day. Watch his comments about Day One.

Day One Recap

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ruled that Paxton had fulfilled his obligation and was not required to remain present for the trial, despite protests from prosecutors.

The trial is expected to pick up where it left off on Monday afternoon: with Paxton's former righthand man Jeff Mateer on the stand.

Mateer was one of the whistleblowers who reported Paxton to the FBI for alleged bribery.

On Tuesday, he talked about how he thought it was strange that Paxton himself was eager to appear in a Travis County Courtroom on behalf of Nate Paul, a onetime donor to Paxton's campaign.

Prosecutors are expected to call Mateer back to the stand along with additional witnesses on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, efforts to dismiss articles of impeachment against Paxton failed when the pre-trial motions were presented to the Senate.

Lt. Gov. Patrick did rule that

Both the prosecution and defense gave their opening arguments.

The trial is expected to last for a couple weeks.

21 Texas Senators must vote to convict Paxton to remove him from office. If all 12 Democrat Senators vote to convict at least nine Republicans have to join them.

If Paxton is removed from office the Senate will then take another vote to potentially bar him from holding elected office in Texas again.

That would also require the vote of 21 state senators to pass.