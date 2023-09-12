LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton impeachment trial | Trial continues as end of testimony nears

The impeachment trial of Ken Paxton is expected to get underway on Tuesday morning and wrap up later this week.

10:11 a.m. | Patrick says the delay was due to issues raised by both the House managers and the defense. He did not give further detail. He immediately calls both sides to the bench.

10:08 a.m. | Rudy knows best. Lt. Gov. Patrick enters the chamber and we are about to get underway.

10:06 a.m. | FOX 7's Rudy Koski says it appears the trial is about to begin. The Senate floor is still pretty empty.

10:00 a.m. | The delay has now reached an hour. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has not been seen on the Senate floor today. We don't know which witness the House managers are planning to call.

9:31 a.m. | The delay continues. State Senator Angela Paxton tweets a bible verse this morning after her husband's affair was brought up in testimony on Monday.

9:07 a.m. | After multiple days of punctual start times there is a delay at the start of today's proceedings. No reason has been given at this time. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he expected today's testimony to go until 7 p.m.

8:40 a.m. | Testimony is expected to continue at 9 a.m. Here is a recap of Monday's testimony:

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said he expects the Senators to begin deliberations by Thursday afternoon or Friday.

Senators will be kept in Austin until a decision is made on removing Paxton from office and potentially barring him from holding state office from life.

The House managers have 9 more hours with witness. The respondents have 12 hours.

Both sides will then have an hour for closing arguments.

On Monday, several witnesses took the stand.

Mark Penley, the former deputy over criminal justice for the Office of the Attorney General, took the stand first.

Penley said he and former AG Law Enforcement Director David Maxwell, who testified Friday, decided to "slow-walk" the investigation into claims made by Paxton donor Nate Paul, hoping Paxton would drop it because he thought Paul's claims were "crazy."

Paul believed that there was a massive conspiracy between federal and state officials in the investigation against him.

Missy Cary talked about Paxton's affair, which House managers believe Paul helped facilitate.

State Senator Angela Paxton sat taking notes while Cary discussed the meeting the attorney general and senator held with OAG staff confirming the affair.

Cary said she later discovered that the affair continued.

Gregg Cox and Margaret Moore from the Travis County District Attorney's Office also testified Monday.

The House managers have not indicated who will they will call to the stand next.