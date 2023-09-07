LIVE UPDATES: Ken Paxton impeachment trial | Whistleblower claimed AG acted like he had a "gun to his head"

Testimony from a second whistleblower is expected to continue in the historic impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday morning.

Live Blog

8:13 a.m. | Testimony is expected to start at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The FOX Texas Trio broke down some of the key moments from the first two days of the trial here:

What to expect Thursday

Ryan Bangert, who served as the Deputy First Assistant Attorney General in 2020, first took the stand on at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Bangert is one of eight whistleblowers who spoke to law enforcement about Paxton's actions.

Much of Wednesday's testimony concerned efforts by Paxton to intervene into legal affairs concerning Nate Paul, a donor to the attorney general.

Bangert said that Paxton asked him to look into legal issues involving Paul three different times in six months.

The former OAG employee said Paxton was acting like he had "a gun to his head" when discussing issues concerning Nate Paul.

"I was quite frankly sick of dealing with Nate Paul," Bangert said.

"So at this point, how would you characterize your feelings about whether the AG ought to be getting involved in anything that involved Nate Paul?" asked House Impeachment Prosecutor Rusty Hardin.

"My feelings were that I was becoming increasingly concerned," Bangert replied.

The trial is expected to last for a couple of weeks.

21 Texas Senators must vote to convict Paxton to remove him from office. If all 12 Democrat Senators vote to convict, at least nine Republicans have to join them.

If Paxton is removed from office the Senate will then take another vote to potentially bar him from holding elected office in Texas again.

That would also require the vote of 21 state senators to pass.

