Paxton Impeachment Trial: Read the 16 articles of impeachment against the attorney general

Ken Paxton
Paxton Impeachment Trial: Closing Arguments

The prosecution and defense give passionate closing arguments in the historic impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. House impeachment managers Rep. Andrew Murr (R-Kerrville) and Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano) call for a guilty verdict, and defense lawyers Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell urge jurors to issue a not guilty.

AUSTIN, Texas - Senate jurors are considering 16 of the 20 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.

A conviction on any of the 16 articles would remove Paxton from office.

21 of the 30 voting state senators must vote to convict Paxton in order to remove him from office.

After 8 days of testimony, closing arguments in suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial got underway on Friday morning.

In May, the House overwhelmingly voted 121-23 to adopted 20 articles of impeachment.

Four of the articles are being held in abeyance.

Read the articles here:

Article I

Article II

Article III

Article IV

Article V

Article VI

Article VII

Article VIII

Article IX

Article X

Article XV

Article XVI

Article XVII

Article XVIII

Article XIX

Article XX