Paxton Impeachment Trial: Read the 16 articles of impeachment against the attorney general

Senate jurors are considering 16 of the 20 articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.

A conviction on any of the 16 articles would remove Paxton from office.

21 of the 30 voting state senators must vote to convict Paxton in order to remove him from office.

In May, the House overwhelmingly voted 121-23 to adopted 20 articles of impeachment.

Four of the articles are being held in abeyance.

Read the articles here:

Article I

Article II

Article III

Article IV

Article V

Article VI

Article VII

Article VIII

Article IX

Article X

Article XV

Article XVI

Article XVII

Article XVIII

Article XIX

Article XX