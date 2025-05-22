Frisco track meet stabbing: Everything we know about Karmelo Anthony, Anthony Metcalf

Karmelo Anthony, 18, is charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Witnesses told police that Anthony stabbed Metcalf during a dispute at a Frisco track meet on April 2.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing Updates

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing: What's next

Karmelo Anthony has not been indicted at this time.

The case will be presented to a grand jury, likely before the end of June.

The grand jury will then decide whether to indict or no bill Anthony.

When will Karmelo Anthony appear in court?

No court appearances are scheduled for Karmelo Anthony at this time.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing: What Happened

The backstory:

On April 2, Austin Metcalf, 17, was stabbed and killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on a rainy day.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, then 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

Representatives for Anthony say there is no evidence that young men knew each other.

An arrest report for Anthony detailed his interactions with police in the moments following the fatal stabbing.

According to the court document, witnesses pointed him out to a school resource officer, who was the first to arrive on the scene. The officer spotted Anthony on the north end of the of the track.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the report states.

The suspect also told the officer, "He put his hands on me."

Karmelo Anthony (left) and Austin Metcalf (right)

After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

"He put his hands on me. I told him not to," Anthony continued as officers walked him out of the stadium in handcuffs to the squad car.

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

The officers took pictures of blood on Anthony’s hand as evidence.

They did not find a knife on him.

The Frisco Police Department told family representatives for Karmelo Anthony weeks after the stabbing that more than 75 people had been interviewed and that the investigation was ongoing.

The arrest report in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing provides details from several witnesses about the events leading up to the stabbing.

1st Memorial HS Witness:

A member of the Memorial High School track team told police he was sitting under the Memorial High School pop-up tent with the rest of his team. The victim and the suspect were sitting nearby.

"Anthony was from Centennial High School and was sitting under the Memorial High School tent. [The victim] had told Anthony that he needed to move out from under their team’s tent and Anthony grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside and proceeded to tell [the victim], ‘Touch me and see what happens.’ No one really thought Anthony really had any weapons in his bag and [the victim] proceeded to touch Anthony and then Anthony told [the victim] to punch him and see what happens. A short time later, [the victim] grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out what [the witness] recalled as a black knife and stabbed [the victim] once in the chest and then ran away," the report states.

The witness did not know Anthony, but he knew he was a Centennial student.

2nd Memorial HS Witness:

Police pulled the victim’s twin brother and a second Memorial High School track team member into the locker room to take their statements because it was raining heavily by that time.

The officer who interviewed them noted that Hunter Metcalf was still hysterical and could not talk.

"I attempted to ask them both what had happened. I could not really get anything out of Hunter, but [the second witness] stated he wanted to speak. I asked him what happened, and he stated they were all sitting on the bleachers under a Memorial HS tent. When another male, who he did not know, walked over and sat under the tent. [The witness] then said [the victim] told this male that since he did not go to Memorial he had to leave the tent. [The victim] and the male went back and forth and then [the victim] stood up and pushed the male to get him out of the tent. [The witness] had said during this time of arguing, the male was reaching around in his bag he had. It was at this time the male took out a knife and stabbed [the victim] and then left the scene," the report states.

The arrest report also identified about two dozen other student athletes from various Frisco ISD high schools and four coaches who said they witnessed the stabbing.

What is Karmelo Anthony charged with?

Karmelo Anthony is charged with first-degree murder.

Karmelo Anthony released on bond

Karmelo Anthony is currently on house arrest after posting bond on April 14.

Anthony's bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000 by Collin County Judge Angela Tucker, who was assigned to the case at random. Tucker said the $1 million bond was too high for someone with no criminal history.

Anthony posted bond later that day.

The teen was fitted with an ankle monitor as he awaits trial.

Under the terms of his bond, he can only leave his house with prior approval from the court. He must be supervised by a parent or designated adult at all times and is required to check in with the judge's bailiff every Friday morning.

Court records show Anthony has consistently checked in with the court.

The court approved for Anthony to be moved from his home to an undisclosed location. Family representatives said the move was to ensure his safety.

Who is Karmelo Anthony?

Karmelo Anthony (Source: Collin County)

Karmelo Anthony, now 18, attended Frisco Centennial High School.

Family representatives say Anthony was a 3.7 GPA student and a captain of both the football and track teams.

His parents told a judge he worked at Foot Locker for two years and worked a second job at H-E-B.

Anthony was the oldest of four children.

Anthony was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and his family moved to the North Texas area in 2021.

He did not have a criminal history prior to his arrest on April 2.

Who is Austin Metcalf?

Austin Metcalf (Source: Jeff Metcalf)

Austin Metcalf, 17, was a junior at Frisco Memorial High School.

Jeff Metcalf described his son as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete. He was also a twin.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

Metcalf played linebacker and had been contacted by Division I schools, according to his father.

He and his sons went hunting together the weekend before the stabbing, something they loved to do together.

"I’m so fortunate to be able to spend that weekend, not knowing it was the last weekend I’ll ever spend with him," Metcalf's father said. "I was able to watch and be blessed, so much, to have such, both my sons are amazing. My other son is just crushed. I feel for him now, he won’t be the same. None of us will."

A funeral for Metcalf was held on April 12.

Frisco police warn against misinformation

The case has captured national attention and police say fake statements and falsified documents about the incident have surfaced on social media.

Frisco police have released multiple statements trying to combat misinformation in the case.

Some of the misinformation included posts by an account posing as Frisco's police chief and images claiming to be a report from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Frisco police say that only official releases from verified accounts should be trusted. They are urging people not to spread any unconfirmed information.

Judge, Anthony, Metcalf families harassed

The Anthony and Metcalf families have both been harassed in the weeks following the stabbing.

Frisco police have confirmed at least three "swatting" calls at the Metcalf family home.

Family representatives for Anthony say the family has received death threats, had people circle their home and send them disturbing mail.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the "doxxing" of Judge Angela Tucker.

Collin County investigators said court staff and concerned citizens reported that people have been posting the judge’s personal address on social media.

Judge Tucker oversaw Anthony's bond reduction hearing, but another judge in Collin County will likely oversee his criminal trial.