Frisco teen dies in twin brother's arms after track meet stabbing

The Brief Austin Metcalf's family members say he was fatally stabbed by another student during a UIL track meet because of a seating dispute. His twin brother witnessed the stabbing and tried to save his life. "My son watched his brother die in his arms," their dad told FOX 4. The twins had a close relationship. Austin's father said his brother is now "crushed."



Students and staff at Memorial High School in Frisco are mourning the loss of a student athlete who was stabbed to death at a track meet.

The victim’s father said his son died in the arms of his twin brother.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest after a fight.

Dig deeper:

Austin’s family believes the fight started in the stands over a seating issue.

Jeff Metcalf told FOX 4 that Austin’s twin brother, Hunter, was also at the track meet and described what happened.

"They were sitting there, and someone was behind them mouthing off and they turned around and said, ‘Who are you?’ And he said, ‘I’m Melo.’ And they said, ‘Well, you don’t belong here. You don’t go to Memorial.’ He had a Centennial tracksuit on. They said, ‘Well, you need to leave. This ain’t your spot,’" Jeff Metcalf said. "And some words were discussed that I’m not gonna say on camera but he asked him to leave and he basically said, ‘Make me.’ And then he wound up stabbing him in the heart and killing him all over someone sitting in the wrong spot at a track meet."

Hunter told his father he tried to save Austin’s life.

"His brother told me, ‘I tried to hold the wound for the blood, but there was too much, and... he died in my arms,’" Jeff Metcalf said.

Austin Metcalf

What they're saying:

Jeff Metcalf described Austin as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete.

In addition to track and field, he was a linebacker on the Memorial High School football team.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

Austin Metcalf

The three went hunting together this past weekend, something they loved to do together, and the twin brothers had grown up doing with their dad.

"I’m so fortunate to be able to spend that weekend, not knowing it was the last weekend I’ll ever spend with him," Metcalf said. "I was able to watch and be blessed, so much, to have such, both my sons are amazing. My other son is just crushed. I feel for him now, he won’t be the same. None of us will."

Based on the number of people who showed up at the hospital, Metcalf knows his son touched people’s lives.

Karmelo Anthony

Karmelo Anthony (Source: Frisco Police)

What we know:

Karmelo Anthony was arrested and is now charged with first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how he got the knife into the stadium.

They also haven't released any official information about the circumstances surrounding the fight.

What they're saying:

While Jeff Metcalf wants justice, he said he’s already forgiven the suspect. And he has sympathy for the teen’s family.

"I’ve already forgiven the person that stabbed him. God’s gonna take care of everything. God’s taking care of my son," he said. "I feel for their family because now their son will probably wind up in prison and learn that he killed someone, and he devastated and took my son that I can never get back."

Austin Metcalf Remembered

On Wednesday night, the Metcalf family’s church opened its doors for a private prayer vigil.

On Thursday, the teen’s classmates will honor him during second period.

Frisco ISD said the school will also have counselors on campus to support his friends and teachers throughout the day.

There’s no word yet on a public vigil or funeral arrangements.