Frisco police are urging people to be on the lookout for misinformation surrounding a deadly stabbing at the UIL District 11-5A track meet in Frisco earlier this week.

Frisco Memorial student Austin Metcalf, 17, was stabbed and killed at the track meet. 17-year-old Frisco Centennial student Karmelo Anthony has been charged with murder.

The case has captured national attention and police say fake statements and falsified documents about the incident have surfaced on social media.

Frisco track meet stabbing misinformation

What they're saying:

Frisco police have released multiple statements trying to combat misinformation in the case.

"Yesterday evening, a fictitious account was created using my name perpetuating misinformation," wrote Frisco Police Chief David Shilson.

Shilson says they are investigating who made the account. The chief says it is a criminal offense and a third-degree felony.

On Friday night, the Frisco Police department also addressed an image on social media claiming to be a report from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.

"At this time, the report has NOT been released. Therefore, any information currently found online is FALSE," the department wrote in the statement.

Frisco police say that only official releases from verified accounts should be trusted. They are urging people not to spread any unconfirmed information.

"Based on my 23 years of serving in Frisco, I am confident in this city’s ability to respond to this tragedy with compassion and empathy. Together, we must all demonstrate mutual respect for one another. The Metcalf family has made clear through their statements during this very difficult week that they will lean on their faith to guide them. I encourage our community to do the same," wrote Shilson.