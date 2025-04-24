Austin Metcalf’s family in Frisco targeted by 3rd ‘swatting’ call

article

The Brief Austin Metcalf's family was targeted by another "swatting" call on Monday. This is at least the third time Frisco police have received a false report of a shooting at the homes of Metcalf's parents. Earlier this week, stabbing suspect Karmelo Anthony was moved to an undisclosed location because his family claims they also received threats.



The family of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, who was fatally stabbed at a Frisco track meet, was targeted by yet another "swatting" call, police confirmed.

Metcalf Family Swatting Incidents

What we know:

Frisco police confirmed that officers responded to a call about a gunshot on Monday at a home linked to the Metcalf family.

But when officers got there, they determined there was no shooting.

Instead, Frisco police called it a "swatting" incident, which is when a false report is made to law enforcement to prompt an emergency response.

This is the third time the Metcalfs have been subjected to swatting.

There were incidents on April 8 and April 17 that happened at each of Metcalf’s parents' homes.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they have any information about the origin of the call.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

The backstory:

Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

An arrest report said that Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him. After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

Witnesses told police that Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School tent and was told to leave. Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens," according to an arrest warrant affidavit. One witness told police that Metcalf then pushed Anthony to get him out of the tent. Anthony then reached into a bag and stabbed Metcalf.

Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

His bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000. Shortly after, his family posted the bond, and Anthony was placed on house arrest.

He was moved to an "undisclosed location to ensure his safety," his family’s representative said on Monday.

The Dallas civil rights group Next Generation Action Network claims Anthony’s family is also being harassed and received threats last weekend.

What is swatting?

Big picture view:

A ‘swatting’ call is when someone alerts law enforcement to false threat made with the intention of harassing a person or group of people while deceiving police and emergency services.

Making a false report is usually considered a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to year in jail and maximum $4,000 fine.

There are bills currently in the Texas Legislature to increase the punishment.