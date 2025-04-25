Frisco track meet stabbing judge is the victim of doxxing, FBI investigating

The Brief People have been publishing the personal address of the Collin County judge who agreed to lower Karmelo Anthony's bond. That process of doxxing, or publishing a person's private information with a malicious intent, is illegal in Texas. Those responsible could face criminal charges.



The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged doxxing of the judge who agreed to reduce Frisco track meet stabbing suspect Karmelo Anthony’s bond.

What is Doxxing?

Doxxing is the process of searching and publishing private information about a person with malicious intent.

It’s illegal in Texas, especially when it comes to judges and law enforcement officials.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing Doxxing

Karmelo Anthony, 17, was released from jail after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000.

What we know:

Earlier this month, Collin County Judge Angela Tucker reduced 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony’s $1 million bond for the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet.

She lowered it to $250,000, saying it was set too high for someone with no criminal history.

The murder case has made national headlines and has become racially charged.

Collin County investigators said court staff and concerned citizens reported that people have been posting the judge’s personal address on social media.

"Our main priority remains ensuring the judge’s safety, and appropriate security measures have been implemented," the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Judge Tucker oversaw Anthony's bond reduction hearing, but another judge in Collin County will likely oversee his criminal trial.

CONTINUED COVERAGE: Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

What they're saying:

Former Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Russell Wilson said law enforcement officials have seen an uptick in the number of threats and the publication of private information as it relates to high-profile cases.

"Certain information is publicly available. But judges and individuals in law enforcement do have a statute that allows them to remove some of their information from being publicly available. And so publication of that information with the intent to cause harm or for them to get a threat is a crime in Texas," Wilson said.

What's next:

Those responsible for the doxxing could face criminal charges.

"Due to the nature of the situation, we are coordinating with the FBI and our Fusion Center to monitor for any concerning rhetoric or propaganda that could incite violence," the sheriff’s office said.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

The backstory:

Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

An arrest report said that Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him. After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

Witnesses told police that Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School tent and was told to leave. Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens," according to an arrest warrant affidavit. One witness told police that Metcalf then pushed Anthony to get him out of the tent. Anthony then reached into a bag and stabbed Metcalf.

Anthony was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

His bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000. Shortly after, his family posted the bond, and Anthony was placed on house arrest.

Metcalf Family Swatting Incidents

Austin Metcalf (Source: Jeff Metcalf)

What we know:

Frisco police confirmed that officers have responded to at least three "swatting" calls this month at homes linked to the Metcalf family.

Swatting is when a false report is made to law enforcement to prompt an emergency response. Typically it's done with the intention of harassing a person or group of people while deceiving police and emergency services.

Police have not said if they have any information about the origin of the calls or whether they're doing anything to protect the family.

Anthony Family Threatened

Karmelo Anthony (Source: Collin County)

A representative from Anthony's family said he was moved to an "undisclosed location to ensure his safety" earlier this week.

The Dallas civil rights group Next Generation Action Network claims his family is also being harassed and received threats last weekend.

Some of the harassment has included people visiting the Anthony family home, loitering and taking photos of the property, false food deliveries and disturbing mailings, including Austin Metcalf's obituary, NGAN said.

The organization said its internal security team is working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of the family.