6 Texas rivers where you are most likely to encounter snakes

The Brief Texas is home to over 105 native snake species and 15 venomous varieties that thrive across the state’s diverse river landscapes. Six major waterways, including the Brazos and Guadalupe rivers, serve as primary habitats for both harmless water snakes and venomous pit vipers. Specific species like the timber rattlesnake and the exclusive Brazos water snake rely on these river basins for survival and hunting.



The state of Texas encompasses distinct geographical zones that produce an abundance of snakes in the state’s many rivers. From the pine forests of the east to the canyons of the west, the Texas rivers cut through a wide range of landscapes, and many of them are home to a surprising variety of snakes.

What we know:

More than 105 native snake species live in Texas, including 15 venomous species and subspecies. While most are harmless, the state’s waterways offer ideal habitat for both aquatic and terrestrial snakes, making encounters common for anglers, paddlers and hikers.

Big picture view:

Here are six rivers where snakes are most frequently seen.

Brazos River

The Brazos River stretches over 1,280 miles and is the longest river flowing entirely within Texas. The river extends from the high plains of Waco across the coastal plain before entering the Gulf of Mexico.

Brazos water snake (Courtesy: Dustin McBride)

The river is the only home of the Brazos water snake, native to the upper drainage of the Brazos River. The juvenile snakes shelter beneath flat rocks along unshaded banks and hunt in shallow water, while the adults occupy faster-moving stretches and forage in open areas such as ponds and lakes.

Trinity River

Rising on the North Central Plains and running 423 miles to Trinity Bay is the largest watershed located entirely within Texas, known as the Trinity River.

The yellow-bellied water snake is widespread along the river and throughout its basin. The subspecies, part of the plain-bellied water snake group, is unusual in its willingness to travel far from water, with individuals documented hundreds of meters from the nearest source. It inhabits forests, grasslands, scrublands, ponds, lakes, marshes and swamps.

Yellow-bellied water snake

Sabine River on the Texas-Louisiana Border

Forming the Texas-Louisiana border for much of its 578-mile length, the Sabine River broadens into Sabine Lake near its southern end before emptying into the Gulf.

The lower Sabine is home to the Mississippi green water snake, one of the few Texas snake species that may tolerate brackish water. More often found in freshwater, it is frequently seen in quiet backwaters and wetlands near the river.

Green water snake

Neches River in the East Texas Piney Woods

Originating in East Texas and flowing 416 miles to Sabine Lake, the Neches River passes through dense pine forests and serves as a county boundary along much of its route.

Timber rattlesnake (Photo courtesy of Zach Lim/iNaturalist CC BY-NC, cropped)

Its wooded bottomlands provide habitat for the timber rattlesnake, Texas’ second-largest venomous snake. The species uses fallen logs, stumps and debris for cover and thrives in moist areas near rivers and ponds. Adults typically reach about 40 inches in length and may weigh up to two pounds.

Guadalupe River in Texas Hill Country

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - The Guadalupe River on July 06 in Kerrville, Texas.

The Guadalupe River rises in Kerr County and winds 230 miles through limestone bluffs and waterfalls before entering San Antonio Bay.

Among the species it supports is the water moccasin, also known as the cottonmouth. Found across the eastern half of the state, the venomous pit viper favors swamps, marshes, ponds and slow-moving water. When threatened, it displays the white interior of its mouth, a warning behavior that gave the species its common name.

Photos by Amanda Hurst

Colorado River in Northwest Texas

Beginning in northwest Texas and flowing more than 800 miles through Austin to Matagorda Bay, the Colorado River anchors a basin containing nearly 7,500 miles of streams and tributaries.

Diamondback Water Snake

Two common water snakes occur along its banks: the diamondback water snake and the blotched water snake. Diamondback water snakes are often nocturnal but may be active during the day in cooler seasons. Both species prefer slow-moving water, while blotched water snakes tend to remain near vegetated or overhanging banks for quick escape.