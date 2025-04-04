Frisco track meet stabbing suspect: ‘I did it’

The Brief The 17-year-old suspect accused of fatally stabbing another student at a Frisco ISD track meet admitted to the crime because "he put his hands on me," according to an arrest report. Witnesses told police the two students got into a fight over where the suspect was sitting. They saw the suspect pull a knife out of his bag after the victim tried to push him out of the space. While being arrested, the suspect asked officers if "what happened could be considered self-defense."



The 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a Frisco student athlete during a track meet allegedly admitted to the crime.

He also asked officers if his actions could be considered self-defense, according to a newly released arrest report.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

Austin Metcalf

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

Anthony was arrested and is now charged with first-degree murder.

He is in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.

What we don't know:

It's still not clear how Anthony was able to bring a knife into the Frisco ISD stadium or why he had it with him.

Karmelo Anthony’s Arrest

Karmelo Anthony (Source: Collin County)

What we know:

A newly released arrest report details the interactions police had with Anthony in the moments following the fatal stabbing.

According to the court document, witnesses pointed him out to a school resource officer, who was the first to arrive on the scene. The officer spotted Anthony on the north end of the of the track.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the report states.

The suspect also told the officer, "He put his hands on me."

After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

"He put his hands on me. I told him not to," Anthony continued as officers walked him out of the stadium in handcuffs to the squad car.

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

The officers took pictures of blood on Anthony’s hand as evidence.

They did not find a knife on him.

Witness Statements

The arrest report also provides details from several witnesses about the events leading up to the stabbing.

1st Memorial HS Witness:

A member of the Memorial High School track team told police he was sitting under the Memorial High School pop-up tent with the rest of his team. The victim and the suspect were sitting nearby.

"Anthony was from Centennial High School and was sitting under the Memorial High School tent. [The victim] had told Anthony that he needed to move out from under their team’s tent and Anthony grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside and proceeded to tell [the victim], ‘Touch me and see what happens.’ No one really thought Anthony really had any weapons in his bag and [the victim] proceeded to touch Anthony and then Anthony told [the victim] to punch him and see what happens. A short time later, [the victim] grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out what [the witness] recalled as a black knife and stabbed [the victim] once in the chest and then ran away," the report states.

The witness did not know Anthony, but he knew he was a Centennial student.

2nd Memorial HS Witness:

Police pulled the victim’s twin brother and a second Memorial High School track team member into the locker room to take their statements because it was raining heavily by that time.

The officer who interviewed them noted that Hunter Metcalf was still hysterical and could not talk.

"I attempted to ask them both what had happened. I could not really get anything out of Hunter, but [the second witness] stated he wanted to speak. I asked him what happened, and he stated they were all sitting on the bleachers under a Memorial HS tent. When another male, who he did not know, walked over and sat under the tent. [The witness] then said [the victim] told this male that since he did not go to Memorial he had to leave the tent. [The victim] and the male went back and forth and then [the victim] stood up and pushed the male to get him out of the tent. [The witness] had said during this time of arguing, the male was reaching around in his bag he had. It was at this time the male took out a knife and stabbed [the victim] and then left the scene," the report states.

The arrest report also identified about two dozen other student athletes from various Frisco ISD high schools and four coaches who said they witnessed the stabbing.

Crime Scene Investigation

What we know:

The victim’s family previously told FOX 4 that the fatal stabbing happened just as it was starting to rain at the track meet.

The arrest report notes that it was raining heavily by the time police and paramedics arrived at the scene and began to secure it with crime scene tape.

One officer reported moving the Memorial tent over the victim and the medics who were trying to save his life.

The officer said he also found the bloody knife in the stands and quickly took pictures of it before the rain could wash the blood away.

Another officer found a blue tarp and used it to cover the knife in an effort to preserve the evidence.

Because it was windy and raining so hard, the officer also grabbed a backpack to weigh down the tarp. He didn’t realize it was the suspect’s backpack, the report states.

The officers took cell phones from several of the witnesses.

The victim’s clothes and the suspect’s clothes were also later collected as evidence.