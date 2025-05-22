Frisco track meet stabbing: Karmelo Anthony fundraiser surpasses $500,000

article

More than $500,000 has been raised for Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony.

Anthony, 17, was charged with murder after the stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet on April 2, 2025.

By the numbers:

As of May 22, a fundraiser on GiveSendGo has brought in more than $500,000. It now has a goal of $600,000. Goals have been set and surpassed multiple times since the creation of the fund.

According to the fund's website, multiple donations are given each day. There have been consistent donations since the fund was established.

A message on the page from Anthony's family reads:

"We are grateful for your support during this incredibly difficult time for Karmelo Anthony and his family. This fundraiser has been established to provide comprehensive assistance to the Anthony family as they navigate the many challenges surrounding Karmelo's case.

Purpose of the Fund

While legal defense is a critical part of this journey, we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses. The funds raised will also support a range of urgent and necessary needs that have emerged as a result of this situation, including — but not limited to — the safe relocation of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety and well-being, as well as basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and other security measures.

We ask for your continued prayers, support, and solidarity. Your contribution not only helps protect and stabilize the family, but also serves as a powerful message of community care and resistance in the face of injustice.

Thank you for standing with the Anthonys."

Karmelo Anthony Graduation

What's next:

Karmelo Anthony, the suspect in April's Frisco track meet stabbing, is expected to be allowed to graduate high school, according to family representatives.

The Centennial High School graduation is on May 22.

While Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony may earn a high school diploma, he will not be allowed to participate in the Centennial High School graduation ceremony.

Frisco track meet stabbing

The backstory:

17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

An arrest report for Anthony said that Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him. After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

Witnesses told police that Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School tent and was told to leave. Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens." One witness told police that Metcalf then pushed Anthony to get him out of the tent and Anthony reached into a bag and stabbed him.

Anthony was arrested and is now charged with first-degree murder. His bond has since been reduced from $1 million to $250,000, and he was placed on house arrest. He was then moved to an undisclosed location to ensure his safety, according to family representatives.

GiveSendGo

GiveSendGo was founded in 2014 and designed to be used as a way to raise money for mission trips, medical expenses, personal needs or "any ‘God Adventure’ you embark on," their website states.

The platform gained national attention in 2020 when it allowed a fundraiser for Kyle Rittenhouse to remain up after similar campaigns were deleted by GoFundMe.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot and killed two men during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.

He argued that he acted in self-defense when he used an AR-15 rifle during the shooting.

A jury found him not guilty of homicide charges.

Rittenhouse eventually raised nearly $600,000 on the platform.

The platform has also been used to raise money for alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione, Daniel Penny and Jan. 6 rioters.