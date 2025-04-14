Frisco track meet stabbing suspect's bond reduced to $250,000

article

The Brief Frisco track meet stabbing suspect Karmelo Anthony was in court this morning for a bond reduction hearing. His $1M bond was reduced to $250,000, and he was placed on house arrest. Karmelo Anthony, 17, is charged with the murder of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet on April 2.



Frisco murder suspect, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, appeared in court Monday morning as his attorneys asked for a reduction in his $1 million bond.

Anthony, 17, was charged with murder after the stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet last week.

Bond Reduction Hearing

The bond reduction hearing began at 9 a.m. with Karmelo Anthony entering the courtroom in a gold jumpsuit, handcuffed and chained.

His father and mother both testified at the hearing.

During the hearing, we learned Karmelo is the oldest child and has three siblings. The family moved to the DFW area in 2021.

He was the captain of the football and track teams, and he had never been arrested before this incident. He has worked at Foot Locker for two years and worked a second job at H-E-B.

Defense Attorney Request:

Anthony's attorneys asked the judge to reduce his bond to $150,000. Defense Attorney Mike Howard said, "Given that Karmelo has no prior criminal history…given that this young man has not been in any sort of trouble before. 1 million dollars is not necessary."

"This family needs to be able to survive. There’s been a tremendous amount of pressure. I think at this point, living in a gated community, given everything, the safety of their younger children is very warranted. Security details and criminal defense are not cheap."

Howard suggested putting Karmelo on an ankle monitor and imposing house arrest to "give this young man a chance to get out of jail and be with his family."

Prosecutors Cross Examination:

In cross-examination, the prosecutors said Anthony was in an "altercation" on Feb. 4 in school. This altercation did not involve law enforcement.

They brought up the fundraising page that is operated by Anthony's mother. The goal was raised from $450,000 to $500,000. It is currently at $412,000.

Bill Wirsky, Collin County First Assistant, asked if they had more than $400,000, why haven't they bonded him out of jail yet?

The family said it is a difficult process to get the money and "it isn't as simple as giving a phone call to access it." The family also said a lot of the money has to go to the legal defense.

Wirsky said this appears to be unjustified first degree murder. "For reasons unknown, the defendant brought a knife to a track meet. For what probably could have been a fist fight at worst. [The family] could make this million-dollar bond as soon as they get access to it. I don’t know why we are here."

He also said this has devastated two families.

Bond Reduced:

The judge reduced the teen's bond to $250,000, and he will be placed on house arrest. He will have to speak to the bailiff every Friday morning and he is not allowed to be on social media.

The Judge:

Judge Angela Tucker of the 199th Judicial District Court says she learned of this case assignment last Monday, and the cases are assigned at random. She will only preside over the bond reduction hearing. There will be another random selection for the judge assigned to the trial.

Judge Tucker said they've never had the security issues they've faced with this case.

She also said during the hearing that this is a bond hearing and not a trial, and at the bond hearing you don't get everything.

The purpose of a bond is to ensure the defendant will return to court and to ensure the safety of the community, she said.

"I don't take that lightly at all. I take those things very seriously."

She goes on to say, "There is no replacement for the loss of life or the loss of a child. I don’t want the family to think a bond amount is connected to the dignity of loss. You cannot make the person come back."

New Attorney Hired

The family on Saturday announced they had hired a new attorney to represent Anthony at Monday's hearing.

FOX4 spoke with an attorney who is not connected with the case and asked about what could be expected Monday morning.

"Obviously, in this case, there is not criminal history, so that's going to weigh in his favor to lowering a bond," Attorney Toby Shook said. "The judge will also consider if the defendant is a flight risk. So the defense attorney is going to put on family members that can show he had lived for some years in Frisco, that his family's there, that he's not a flight risk. He has what they call ties to the community."

Frisco track meet stabbing

17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

An arrest report for Anthony said that Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him. After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

Witnesses told police that Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School tent and was told to leave. Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens." One witness told police that Metcalf then pushed Anthony to get him out of the tent and Anthony reached into a bag and stabbed him.

Anthony was arrested and is now charged with first-degree murder.

He is in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.

Austin Metcalf Funeral Service

A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 12 at Hope Fellowship Frisco East.

The family held a private burial after the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a scholarship in honor of Austin Metcalf at https://hopefellowship.churchcenter.com/giving

Outside the church, some were wearing football jerseys. Metcalf was a member of the Frisco Memorial High School football team and was voted MVP this past season.

He was also a member of the track and field team.

Austin Metcalf

Jeff Metcalf described Austin as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete.

In addition to track and field, he was a linebacker on the Memorial High School football team.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

The three went hunting together this past weekend, something they loved to do together, and the twin brothers had grown up doing with their dad.

"I’m so fortunate to be able to spend that weekend, not knowing it was the last weekend I’ll ever spend with him," Metcalf said. "I was able to watch and be blessed, so much, to have such, both my sons are amazing. My other son is just crushed. I feel for him now, he won’t be the same. None of us will."

Based on the number of people who showed up at the hospital, Metcalf knows his son touched people’s lives.

Karmelo Anthony fundraisers

By the numbers:

As of Saturday afternoon, a fundraiser on GiveSendGo had brought in more than $389,000. It now has a goal of $500,000.

Earlier this week, the fundraising goal was set to $450,000.

A message on the page from Anthony's family reads:

"This is the Official Support Fund for Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time.

"The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever."

The fundraising has generated outrage on social media with people calling on the platform to stop allowing donations.