Karmelo Anthony's family to speak publicly for first time since Frisco track meet stabbing

The Brief The family of murder suspect Karmelo Anthony will speak to the public for the first time since their son was arrested. Karmelo Anthony, 17, was arrested on April 2 after a fatal stabbing at a Frisco ISD track meet. Austin Metcalf, 17, was stabbed in the chest and died.



For the first time since their son's arrest, the family of the 17-year-old accused in the stabbing death of another at a Frisco track meet on April 2, will speak to the public.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, is charged with murder for the stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet earlier this month.

Karmelo Anthony's parents to speak

The organizers of the news conference, Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), say the family of Karmelo Anthony have "endured a wave of falsehoods, misinformation, and hateful attacks—some of which have been blatant, intentional misrepresentations of both the family and the ongoing legal case," since his arrest.

The point of the gathering on Thursday at 11 a.m. is to give the family a chance to speak for themselves about the case against their son.

The case has drawn national attention, resulting in threats and increased security at the Collin County courthouse.

An NGAN spokesperson says the family plans to address the impact the killing and the aftermath has had on their lives.

According to the statement, the family will be making a statement and will answer select questions afterward.

Frisco track meet stabbing

The backstory:

Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

An arrest report said that Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him. After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

The 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a Frisco student athlete during a track meet allegedly admitted to the crime. He also asked officers if his actions could be considered self-defense, according to a newly released arrest report.

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

Witnesses told police that Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School tent and was told to leave. Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens," according to an arrest warrant affidavit. One witness told police that Metcalf then pushed Anthony to get him out of the tent. Anthony then reached into a bag and stabbed Metcalf.

Anthony was arrested charged with first-degree murder.

Karmelo Anthony's house arrest

On Monday, a judge agreed to reduce his $1 million bond to $250,000. Hours after the bond was reduced, his family posted the bond and Anthony was placed on house arrest.

Details:

After the judge granted his bond reduction, Anthony was given the terms of his release.

He was fitted with an ankle monitor and was placed on house arrest. He will only be allowed to leave the house if he has prior approval from the court. He is to be supervised by a parent or a designated adult at all times. He is not allowed to have any direct or indirect contact with Austin Metcalf's family.

He is allowed to go to his attorney's office for scheduled meetings that are approved by the court.

He must check in with the bailiff every Friday morning until the case is moved to a different court.

The court requires Anthony's family to update their address with the Collin County Sheriff's Office if they need to relocate for safety reasons.

Violating the bond conditions could land the 17-year-old back in the Collin County Jail.

The judge also advised Anthony to stay off of social media.

Karmelo Anthony Fundraiser

By the numbers:

As of Thursday morning, a fundraiser on GiveSendGo had brought in more than $450,000. It has a goal of $500,000, which has been raised each time the previous goal has been set. It is not clear if GiveSendGo automatically updates the goal amount, or if the family has control over it.

A message on the page from Anthony's family reads:

We are grateful for your support during this incredibly difficult time for Karmelo Anthony and his family. This fundraiser has been established to provide comprehensive assistance to the Anthony family as they navigate the many challenges surrounding Karmelo's case.

While legal defense is a critical part of this journey, we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses. The funds raised will also support a range of urgent and necessary needs that have emerged as a result of this situation, including — but not limited to — the safe relocation of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety and well-being, as well as basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and other security measures. We ask for your continued prayers, support, and solidarity. Your contribution not only helps protect and stabilize the family, but also serves as a powerful message of community care and resistance in the face of injustice. Thank you for standing with the Anthonys.

Who was Austin Metcalf?

Austin Metcalf (Source: Jeff Metcalf)

Jeff Metcalf described his son as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete. He was also a twin.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

He and his sons went hunting together the weekend before the stabbing, something they loved to do together.

"I’m so fortunate to be able to spend that weekend, not knowing it was the last weekend I’ll ever spend with him," Metcalf's father said. "I was able to watch and be blessed, so much, to have such, both my sons are amazing. My other son is just crushed. I feel for him now, he won’t be the same. None of us will."