Frisco track meet stabbing victim Austin Metcalf's funeral held Saturday

Published  April 12, 2025 9:22am CDT
Frisco
The Frisco police say one student was killed, and another student is in custody after two students got into a fight this morning at the UIL District 11-5A Championship track meet.

FRISCO, Texas - A funeral for Frisco Memorial high school student Austin Metcalf will be held on Saturday.

Metcalf was stabbed and killed at a track meet on April 2.

Austin Metcalf Funeral Service

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at Hope Fellowship Frisco East, located at 9950 Rolater Rd. in Frisco.

The family will have a private burial after the memorial service. 

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a scholarship in honor of Austin Metcalf at https://hopefellowship.churchcenter.com/giving

Austin Metcalf

Austin Metcalf

Jeff Metcalf described Austin as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete.

In addition to track and field, he was a linebacker on the Memorial High School football team.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed." 

Dad talks about Austin Metcalf's death | FULL INTERVIEW

The father of a Frisco teenager who was fatally stabbed during a school track meet spoke to FOX 4's Amelia Jones. He talked about the type of person 17-year-old Austin Metcalf was. He also said Austin's twin brother saw what happened and tried to save him, but there was nothing he could do. "My son watched his brother die in his arms."

The three went hunting together this past weekend, something they loved to do together, and the twin brothers had grown up doing with their dad.

"I’m so fortunate to be able to spend that weekend, not knowing it was the last weekend I’ll ever spend with him," Metcalf said. "I was able to watch and be blessed, so much, to have such, both my sons are amazing. My other son is just crushed. I feel for him now, he won’t be the same. None of us will." 

Based on the number of people who showed up at the hospital, Metcalf knows his son touched people’s lives.

Frisco Track Meet Stabbing

Frisco track meet stabbing: What we know

Frisco Memorial junior Austin Metcalf was stabbed and killed on Wednesday at a track meet. Frisco Centennial 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony has been charged with murder in the stabbing. Take a look back at FOX 4's coverage of the stabbing as more information came out about the victim, suspect and a full conversation with Austin's father, Jeff.

The backstory:

On April 2, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

Anthony was arrested and is now charged with first-degree murder and is in the Collin County jail on a $1 million bond.

What's next:

Anthony is expected to be in court on Monday.

The suspect's lawyers say they plan to seek a reduction in the 17-year-old's bond and a new charge.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metcalf family, the Frisco Police Department, Collin County court records and statements from Karmelo Anthony's lawyers.

FriscoCrime and Public Safety