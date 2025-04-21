Karmelo Anthony moved to 'undisclosed location to ensure his safety,' family reps say

article

Representatives for the family of Frisco murder suspect Karmelo Anthony issued a news release Monday morning saying they're "gravely concerned" about threats against them. Because of the threats, the Next Generation Action Network says the courts approved for Anthony to be moved from his home to an undisclosed location to "ensure his immediate safety."

Anthony is charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Metcalf was stabbed and killed at a track meet on April 2.

Anthony, also 17, was released from jail and placed on house arrest after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000.

NGAN is a civil and human rights organization in North Texas. Anthony's family chose the group to stand with them through this process.

According to NGAN, over the past several days, there has been an "alarming increase in death threats, continued harassment, and physical intimidation targeted at the family's home."

Some of the harassment includes people visiting the Anthony family home, loitering and taking photos of the property, false food deliveries, disturbing mailings, including Austin Metcalf's obituary, and people repeatedly circling the family home, taking photos and attempting to provoke fear and intimidation, the news release states.

NGAN shared images and videos of the alleged threats in the news release.

"We are sharing images and documentation of the threats the family has faced this past weekend to make the public aware of the dangerous atmosphere that has been created — an atmosphere fueled by organized hate, systemic racism, and intentional misinformation," said Dominique Alexander in the news release.

NGAN says its internal security team is working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of the family.

"It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to see the depths of hate and bigotry still alive and well in our society," said Minister Dominique Alexander, President of the Next Generation Action Network. "No family should have to live under siege simply because they are demanding their constitutional rights. We will not be silent, and we will not back down. We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect this family and to ensure that justice is pursued without intimidation or fear."

Another reason Karmelo Anthony was moved to an undisclosed location was due to a recent rally in Frisco, according to NGAN.

A small group of people gathered at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco on Saturday.

The fliers posted on social media said, "Protect White Americans." "Justice for Austin Metcalf" "Demand Karmelo Anthony be put back in prison until trial." "Peaceful protest." "Stop black violence on white Americans."

The rally was organized by Jake Lang of Florida, who was previously charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

There was a rally held at the Kuykendall Stadium parking lot in Frisco on Saturday at 11 a.m. According to the Frisco Police Department, two people were arrested during the event. Video provided to FOX 4 shows an apparent clash between protests and counter-protesters. One of the people arrested is accused of pepper-spraying another person at the event.

City officials say the people who attended didn't appear to be from Frisco.

Texas Representative Jared Patterson posted on X about the event saying, "There was a "protest" in Frisco today led and apparently attended by folks who aren’t from Frisco. By the looks of things, there were about half a dozen or so folks there, with more media attending than protestors according to reports. The professional agitators didn’t accomplish their goal today. They chose the wrong community in which to spread their hate. Thank you, Frisco. I’m so proud of the professionalism of the Frisco Police Department. They’ve been under an incredible amount of stress in recent weeks, fighting against propaganda and misinformation by those who wish to divide our community along racial lines in the wake of tragedy. Frisco won’t fall for that. And thankfully we’re protected by an amazing group of police officers who stand in the gap to protect our community. God bless them all."

According Jake Lang's post on X, he "broke into Kuykendall Stadium and got the first ever footage of Austin Metcalf's blood stained on the stadium floor." "His blood cries out for justice" and "Lock up Karmelo Anthony now."

The video was posted on social media hours after the rally, just before 6:30 p.m.

FOX 4 News reached out to Frisco ISD. Officials with the district say they have filed trespassing charges against Lang for breaking into district property. They also said, "the individual in this video is filming on the home side of the stadium. The incident occurred on the visitor side, which can be seen across the field when he turns the camera off himself."

Frisco Police say they have been in contact with Frisco ISD, saying the incident is under investigation.

FOX 4 News has reached out to Lang for comment, but has not heard back.

Austin Metcalf, a 17-year-old junior at Memorial High School in Frisco, was killed at a UIL District 11-5A track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2.

Police said a student from Centennial High School in Frisco, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, stabbed Metcalf in the chest during a fight.

An arrest report said that Anthony told a school resource officer that Metcalf "put his hands" on him. After the officer mentioned to others that he had the alleged suspect in custody, the report states Anthony said, "I’m not alleged. I did it."

The 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a Frisco student athlete during a track meet allegedly admitted to the crime. He also asked officers if his actions could be considered self-defense, according to a newly released arrest report.

The report states Anthony also asked the officers, "Is he going to be okay?" And he "asked if what happened could be considered self-defense."

Witnesses told police that Anthony was sitting under the Memorial High School tent and was told to leave. Anthony allegedly told Metcalf "touch me and see what happens," according to an arrest warrant affidavit. One witness told police that Metcalf then pushed Anthony to get him out of the tent. Anthony then reached into a bag and stabbed Metcalf.

