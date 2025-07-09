Trial date set for Karmelo Anthony in Frisco track meet stabbing case

article

The Brief The murder trial for Karmelo Anthony, accused of fatally stabbing fellow Frisco student Austin Metcalf, is set to begin on June 1, 2026. Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the April 2 stabbing, is charged with first-degree murder. The incident occurred during a dispute at a Frisco track meet, with Anthony claiming self-defense.



The murder trial has been set for June 1, 2026. The first hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. before Judge John R. Roach in the 296th District Court.

Frisco track meet stabbing

The backstory:

Anthony, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with 17-year-old Metcalf's fatal stabbing on April 2.

Witnesses reported that Anthony stabbed Metcalf during a dispute at the Frisco track meet.

Representatives for Anthony say there is no evidence that young men knew each other.

An arrest report for Anthony detailed his interactions with police in the moments following the fatal stabbing.

According to the court document, witnesses pointed him out to a school resource officer, who was the first to arrive on the scene. The officer spotted Anthony on the north end of the of the track.

"I gave the suspect instructions to keep his hands up in the air. During this time, the suspect said verbally out loud, ‘I was protecting myself,’" the report states.

The suspect also told the officer, "He put his hands on me."

Who is Karmelo Anthony?

Karmelo Anthony, 17, as he was being released from jail after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000.

Dig deeper:

Anthony, 17 at the time of Metcalf's stabbing, attended Frisco Centennial High School.

Family representatives say Anthony was a 3.7 GPA student and a captain of both the football and track teams.

His parents told a judge he worked at Foot Locker for two years and worked a second job at H-E-B.

Anthony was the oldest of four children.

Who is Austin Metcalf?

Austin Metcalf

Metcalf, 17, was a junior at Frisco Memorial High School.

Jeff Metcalf described his son as an honor student, a natural leader, and a talented athlete. He was also a twin.

"Austin was a leader. He led the football team. He was voted team MVP by his players and coaches," he said. "He played inside. His brother plays outside. Football was his pride and joy. He was working on track and field to increase his speed."

Metcalf played linebacker and had been contacted by Division I schools, according to his father.

