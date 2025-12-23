Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve in Dallas, North Texas
DALLAS - Don't get stuck going from store to store looking for that one ingredient you need to complete your Christmas meal.
Here is a look at when grocery stores in North Texas will be open on Christmas Eve this year.
Grocery Store Hours:
- Albertsons - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Aldi - 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Central Market - Stores: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside: Closes at 7 p.m, Home Delivery: Closes at 6 p.m., Pharmacy: Closes at 5 p.m.
- Costco - 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., (Dallas Business Center location: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Fiesta - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- H-E-B - Store: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Home Delivery: 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Pharmacy closes at 5 p.m.
- Kroger - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Market Street - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sam's Club - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sprouts - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Target - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tom Thumb - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Trader Joe's - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walmart - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods - Closes at 7 p.m.
