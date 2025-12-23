Expand / Collapse search

Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve in Dallas, North Texas

Published  December 23, 2025 5:00am CST
A woman shops for groceries at a supermarket (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

DALLAS - Don't get stuck going from store to store looking for that one ingredient you need to complete your Christmas meal.

Here is a look at when grocery stores in North Texas will be open on Christmas Eve this year.

Grocery Store Hours:

  • Albertsons - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Aldi - 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Central Market - Stores: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside: Closes at 7 p.m, Home Delivery: Closes at 6 p.m., Pharmacy: Closes at 5 p.m.
  • Costco - 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., (Dallas Business Center location: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Fiesta - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • H-E-B - Store: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Home Delivery: 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Pharmacy closes at 5 p.m.
  • Kroger - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Market Street - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sam's Club - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sprouts - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Target - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tom Thumb - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Trader Joe's - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods - Closes at 7 p.m.

The Source: Information in this article is from each store's website.

