Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve in Dallas, North Texas

Don't get stuck going from store to store looking for that one ingredient you need to complete your Christmas meal.

Here is a look at when grocery stores in North Texas will be open on Christmas Eve this year.

Grocery Store Hours:

Albertsons - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aldi - 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Central Market - Stores: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside: Closes at 7 p.m, Home Delivery: Closes at 6 p.m., Pharmacy: Closes at 5 p.m.

Costco - 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., (Dallas Business Center location: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Fiesta - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

H-E-B - Store: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Home Delivery: 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Pharmacy closes at 5 p.m.

Kroger - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Market Street - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sam's Club - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sprouts - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Target - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tom Thumb - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trader Joe's - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods - Closes at 7 p.m.