The Brief Most stores and restaurants are closed for Christmas so that employees can spend time with their loved ones. If you need a last-minute item from the grocery store on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, you still have some options available. Here's a list of stores open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, CVS, Starbucks and more.



If you’re in need of some last-minute groceries or gifts on Christmas Day, your options will be limited.

Most stores and restaurants are closed on the major holiday so that employees can be with their families and loved ones. There are a few, however, with Christmas hours for those who need to shop.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

What time to grocery stores close on Christmas Eve?

These grocery stores will be open but closing early on Wednesday for Christmas Eve.

Albertsons - Closes at 7 p.m.

ALDI - Closes at 6 p.m.

Central Market - Closes at 8 p.m.

Costco - Closes at 5 p.m.

Fiesta - Closes at 10 p.m.

H-E-B - Closes at 8 p.m.

Kroger - Closes at 6 p.m.

Market Street - Closes at 7 p.m.

Sam's Club - Closes at 6 p.m.

Sprouts - Closes at 7 p.m.

Target - Closes at 8 p.m.

Tom Thumb - Closes at 7 p.m.

Trader Joe's - Closes at 5 p.m.

Walmart - Closes at 6 p.m.

Whole Foods - Closes at 7 p.m.

Stores open on Christmas Day

The following stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day, though some locations may opt to close or have reduced hours. It’s best to contact your local store to confirm:

CVS

7-Eleven

Circle K

Walgreens (select 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas Day)

Stores closed on Christmas Day

Here’s which stores are closed on Christmas Day, according to their respective websites:

Albertsons

ALDI

BJ's Wholesale

Costco

Central Market

Dollar General

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Fiesta

H-E-B

Kroger

Sam's Club

Sprouts

Target

Tom Thumb

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

Several chain restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Fogo de Chão, IHOP and Waffle House. Click here for a full list of restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Mail delivery

The U.S. Postal Service is open and delivering mail on Christmas Eve, but all post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and there will be no mail delivery.

UPS and FedEx are also closed on Christmas Day.

Banks

Banks are closed on Christmas Day. Most banks follow the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule, which includes Christmas Day. Many banks will be open on Christmas Eve, though they may have reduced hours.

Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are also closed on Christmas Day.

Courts and government offices

All federal, state and local government offices will be closed on Christmas Day. Courts are closed, too.