Dave Chappelle adds Fort Worth show to Texas stop later this month
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Stand up comedian Dave Chappelle announced that he will be making a stop in Fort Worth in addition to his show in Dallas this June.
Chappelle will go to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Friday, June 30, the day after he performs at the AAC.
Tickets for the Fort Worth show go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Dallas show are already on sale.
In addition to the shows in DFW he will also perform in Houston on July 1, San Antonio on July 12 and Austin on July 14.
Chappelle has performed several shows in Dallas since leaving Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show in 2006, including a few pop up shows.
He has also produced several specials for Netflix during that time.