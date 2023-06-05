Dave Chappelle coming to Dallas later this month

article

Stand up comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Dallas this June.

Chappelle is holding a show at the American Airlines Center on Thursday, June 29.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday at 5 p.m.

You can learn more about how to get tickets here.

UPCOMING SHOWS IN NORTH TEXAS:

In addition to the show in Dallas he will also perform in Houston on July 1, San Antonio on July 12 and Austin on July 14.

Related article

Chappelle has performed several shows in Dallas since leaving Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show in 2006, including a few pop up shows.

He has also produced several specials for Netflix during that time.