2026 Winter Olympics: Plano native Amber Glenn wins gold medal in team figure skating

The Brief Plano native Amber Glenn helped Team USA win gold in the figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Glenn gave the team crucial points to stay in competition for the overall top prize in the event. Ilia Malinin pushed the team in front of Japan to win the gold medal. Later during the Olympics, Glenn will have a chance to win an individual gold medal in solo figure skating events.



A Metroplex native helped Team USA take home a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

What we know:

Plano native Amber Glenn was a part of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team that won the gold medal in the figure skating team event. She made her Olympic debut in the Feb. 8 event.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: Amber Glenn of Team United States competes in Women's Single Skating - Free Skating Team Event on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 08, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (P Expand

Glenn participated in the free skate during the team event final, placing third after her performance. Though she did not come in first individually, her performance netted Team USA eight overall points to help the United States stay in contention for the overall gold.

Ilia Malinin gave Team USA enough points during his final skate to win the event with 69 overall points. Japan finished in second with 68 points, while Italy came in third with 60 points.

What they're saying:

"I'm happy I was able to fight through the program and stay committed to everything," Glenn said moments after her Olympic debut. "I've been practicing here incredibly; I've been feeling really good, and I think I just had some fatigue, and I need to really manage that going into the individual event. But I'm really proud of the mental strength that I've built over the years to be able to get through some mistakes in the beginning and really fight in the second half."

The backstory:

The 26-year-old Plano native is a multi-time U.S. figure skating champion, having won her most recent U.S. championship in 2025 at the national championships in St. Louis. The International Skating Union Rankings had Glenn ranked as the third-best figure skater in the world going into the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Before starring on the national stage, Glenn got her start in figure skating in North Texas.

She is a two-time recipient of the Dallas Figure Skating Club's Skater of the Year Award. The Dallas FSC has also awarded her their Good Sportsmanship Award.

What's next:

Glenn will have a chance at individual Olympic glory during the free skate short program on Feb. 17.