Mark Cuban may buy back majority stake in Dallas Mavericks: report

A new report suggests billionaire investor Mark Cuban could be looking to reclaim a larger stake in the Dallas Mavericks. While Cuban has not confirmed the rumors, here is a look at the current situation.

Is Mark Cuban buying back stake in Dallas Mavs?

What we know:

The report comes from longtime NBA insider Marc Stein. An unidentified group has reportedly expressed interest in having Cuban buy back the Mavericks. Cuban sold his majority stake in the team at the end of 2023 for approximately $3.5 billion, retaining a 27% share and stepping away from day-to-day operations.

According to Stein’s report, Patrick Dumont has pushed back on the idea of Cuban buying back the team. Dumont reportedly stated his family is excited for the future of the Mavs and the Cooper Flagg era.

What we don't know:

Cuban has not made a public statement since the report was released. There is no indication that the current ownership group intends to sell the franchise less than three years after the initial purchase.

The backstory:

The Mavericks' front office has undergone significant upheaval recently. The team made the blockbuster move of trading franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, who was subsequently moved to the Washington Wizards last week. These transactions were reportedly made without Cuban’s input.

The Doncic trade shocked the fanbase and eventually led to the firing of general manager Nico Harrison. Since then, the Mavericks have struggled on the court despite landing the top pick in last year’s draft, rookie Cooper Flagg. Dallas is currently 19-33 and ranked 12th in the Western Conference.