Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull coming to Dallas for jam-packed concert

North Texans will get a chance to see Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull in the same night later this year.

The singers announced 'The Trilogy Tour' on Wednesday, and it includes a stop in Dallas.

The trio will make a stop at the AAC on November 17.

They will also stop in Houston on Nov. 18 and San Antonio on Nov. 19.

You can register for presale tickets now through Sunday.

