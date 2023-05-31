Expand / Collapse search

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Pitbull coming to Dallas for jam-packed concert

DALLAS - North Texans will get a chance to see Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull in the same night later this year.

The singers announced 'The Trilogy Tour' on Wednesday, and it includes a stop in Dallas.

The trio will make a stop at the AAC on November 17.

They will also stop in Houston on Nov. 18 and San Antonio on Nov. 19.

You can register for presale tickets now through Sunday. 

UPCOMING SHOWS IN NORTH TEXAS:

The Trilogy Tour

  • Oct. 14: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
  • Oct. 17: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena
  • Oct. 20: Montreal — Bell Centre
  • Oct. 21: Boston — TD Garden
  • Oct. 26: New York — Madison Square Garden
  • Oct. 28: Brooklyn, N.Y. —Barclays Center
  • Nov. 1: Chicago — United Center
  • Nov. 3: Detroit — Little Caesars Arena
  • Nov. 9: Orlando — Amway Center
  • Nov. 10: Miami — Kaseya Center
  • Nov. 17: Dallas — American Airlines Center
  • Nov. 18: Houston — Toyota Center
  • Nov. 19: San Antonio — AT&T Center
  • Nov. 24: Las Vegas — T-Mobile Arena
  • Nov. 25: Phoenix — Footprint Center
  • Nov. 30: Los Angeles V Crypto.com Arena
  • Dec. 6: San Jose — SAP Center
  • Dec. 8: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
  • Dec. 10: Vancouver — Rogers Arena